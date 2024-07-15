Bryce Rainer is fifth Harvard-Westlake product drafted in 1st round of MLB Draft

Bryce Rainer (HW ‘24/Tigers) joins Pete Crow Armstrong (HW ‘20/Cubs), Jack Flaherty (HW ‘14/Tigers), Max Fried (HW ‘12/Braves) and Lucas Giolito (HW ‘12/Red Sox) into @MLB as first-round draft picks and current pros out of the fabled @hwbaseball program. pic.twitter.com/YfvMa6j1st