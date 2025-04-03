California basketball state champion re-opens recruitment after coaching change
The services of California shooting guard Issac Williamson are back on the market.
After helping Eastvale Roosevelt to a CIF State Open Division championship, Williamson learned that New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino left his post with the Lobos to be the new head coach at Xavier.
Williamson, a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports, is known for his floor general approach, tenacious on-ball defense, and clutch 3-point shooting. He was committed to play at New Mexico, but since the coaching change, he's decided to re-open his recruitment.
Before committing to New Mexico, Williamson had offers to Cal Baptist, Colorado State, Pepperdine, Portland State, UC San Diego and Weber State.
"I'm just opening my mind to more opportunities," Williamson told High School On SI. "Of course, I expect new programs to reach out."
When asked if any new programs have reached out and if he plans to take any visits: "As of right now I want to keep the options to myself," Williamson said.
It remains to be seen if those programs are still interested, but it's likely Williamson will see new offers pour in after putting together the season he had. The heady guard averaged 14.3 points and 2.5 steals per game this season while shooting 35% from the 3-point line.
Despite the plan to play at New Mexico having dissipated, the recruitment set a template that Williamson will look to replicate.
"They gave me confidence knowing I will be able to show my ability on the floor and just letting me be the player I am with the necessary given time," Williamson said of his New Mexico recruitment. "I am looking for the exact same things out of other schools, to just be able to touch the floor and showcase my talents."
Williamson was named to the High School On SI 2025 All-CIF Southern California team. He was the 2024 High School On SI All-CIF Southern Section Defensive Player of the Year.
