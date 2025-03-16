Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries breaks CIF State scoring record in Open Division victory over Riordan
SACRAMENTO — Drives to the basket. Pull-up 3-pointers. Crafty finishes. Turnaround jumpers. A tomahawk jam. Rebounds. Steals. Assists — Everything.
All on an NBA floor … some might say that’s prophetic.
It was all the ingredients to Brayden Burries record-breaking 44-point performance in Roosevelt’s 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division final at the Golden 1 Center Saturday night.
“Playing in big arenas like this is one of my dreams,” Burries said. “I want to play at the highest level.”
Burries broke the Open Division final single-game scoring record of 35 set by Jordan Brown of Roseville Woodcreek in 2017. He also broke the record for field goals made in an Open final (10). Burries finished 15 of 22 from the field including 4 of 6 from 3. He was also 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Senior point guard Myles Walker had 15 points. Jackson Haggins added 12 points and Issac Williamson scored seven points for Roosevelt, which converted 21 of 23 free throws.
Burries had 39 points after three quarters.
”He got going early, getting to the free throw line,” Riordan coach Joey Curtin said. “He got into a rhythm, he was getting to the rim, walking into 3s. We tried face guarding him, putting different bodies on him.”
Burries is a 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American with offers to schools like Arizona, UCLA, Tennessee and Oregon. It’s not a reach to see Burries in the NBA in the near future.
“He’s a special player and it was a special night,” Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton said.
The game really broke wide open when Roosevelt took its first doube-digit lead at 40-30 with a minute to play in the opening half. The Mustangs took a 44-33 lead into halftime and never looked back.
The lead got to 66-46 with 6:23 to play in the final frame. The largest lead was 21 points with 4:40 to play.
Riordan was led by Jasir Rencher’s 22 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Hillman added 11 points and seven rebounds.
“No disrespect to Riordan, but nothing is harder than going through the Open Division playoffs then having to play all the same teams again in the state playoffs,” Singleton said.
”Nobody knows about that gauntlet like these guys,” Singleton said of his team.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: