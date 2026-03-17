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California Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every CIF State champion and runner-up for all Divisions as the California high school basketball season comes to a close
CJ Vafiadis|
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers vs Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers vs Harvard-Westlake Wolverines | Weston Hancock

The 2026 California boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every division.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Open Division

Champions: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Runner-Up: Salesian College Prep Pride

Division I

Champions: Damien Spartans

Runner-Up: Folsom Bulldogs

Division II

Champions: San Joaquin Memorial Panthers

Runner-Up: Bakersfield Christian Eagles

Division III

Champions: Cornerstone Christian Cougars

Runner-Up: Birmingham Patriots

Division IV

Champions: Sacred Heart Prep Gators

Runner-Up: San Juan Hills Stallions

Division V

Champions: San Marin Mustangs

Runner-Up: Sylmar Spartans

NorCal Division VI

Champions: Redding Christian Lions

Runner-Up: St Vincent de Paul Mustangs

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CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

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