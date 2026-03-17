California Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 California boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every division.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Runner-Up: Salesian College Prep Pride

Champions: Damien Spartans

Runner-Up: Folsom Bulldogs

Champions: San Joaquin Memorial Panthers

Runner-Up: Bakersfield Christian Eagles

Champions: Cornerstone Christian Cougars

Runner-Up: Birmingham Patriots

Champions: Sacred Heart Prep Gators

Runner-Up: San Juan Hills Stallions

Champions: San Marin Mustangs

Runner-Up: Sylmar Spartans

Champions: Redding Christian Lions

Runner-Up: St Vincent de Paul Mustangs

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