California Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 California boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every division.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Open Division
Champions: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
Runner-Up: Salesian College Prep Pride
Division I
Champions: Damien Spartans
Runner-Up: Folsom Bulldogs
Division II
Champions: San Joaquin Memorial Panthers
Runner-Up: Bakersfield Christian Eagles
Division III
Champions: Cornerstone Christian Cougars
Runner-Up: Birmingham Patriots
Division IV
Champions: Sacred Heart Prep Gators
Runner-Up: San Juan Hills Stallions
Division V
Champions: San Marin Mustangs
Runner-Up: Sylmar Spartans
NorCal Division VI
Champions: Redding Christian Lions
Runner-Up: St Vincent de Paul Mustangs
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.