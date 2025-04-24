California boys track and field Athlete of the Year 2025 watchlist: Vote for the best
As the Arcadia and Mt. SAC Invitationals wrap up the outdoor track season, many teams are shifting their focus to league prelims, finals, and ultimately the postseason CIF meets.
We are now at a point in the season where some elite athletes have begun to separate themselves from the pack and show just how talented they are.
Take a look at some of California’s top-performing boys high school track and field athletes and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, May 1 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES IN CA
(Stats are pulled from athletic.net as of April 24, 2025)
1. Jack Stadlman, Temecula Valley, Sr.
Jack has a PR in the 400-meter of 45.69 seconds which is almost a whole second to the next closest mark in the state. He also boasts a California 2nd best wind-legal mark in the 200 of 21.10. His 100-meter time of 10.54 ranks 17th in California. His 400 time puts him 4th in the US.
2. Benjamin Harris, Servite, So.
The state's 2nd and nation's 6th fastest wind-legal 100-meter belongs to the Long Beach Poly transfer with a 10.33 at the Arcadia Invitational. His fastest wind-legal time of 21.17 in the 200 would be the 5th best time in the state, but his personal best of 21.10 was achieved in just barely illegal conditions of a +2.4 tail-wind. He is also a member of the fastest 4x4100 time in California history when his relay team clocked a 40.00 at the Arcadia Invitational this season.
3. McKay Madsen, Clovis North, Sr.
The 4-star BYU RB/LB commit is also California's best thrower. His PR of 211 feet, 6 inches is not only about 20 feet farther than the next closest mark of 192'5". His personal-best in shot put is 65 feet, 8 inches and is just under 5 feet farther than the next closest mark of 60'9". He ranks 3rd nationally for the discus and 4th for shotput.
4. Camren Smith, Orange Vista, Sr.
The nation's 8th best triple jumper with a mark of 49 feet, 11.25 inches is also the golden state's top mark. "He also has a personal best of 22 feet, 10 inches in the long jump, which ranks 26th in the state.
5. Brandon Andrade, Etiwanda, So.
This speedy sophomore leads California in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 36.79 seconds as well as being the 8th fastest in the 100 hurdles with a 14.13 personal best. His 300 hurdle time is good enough 14th in the nation and holds the title of the nation’s fastest sophomore in the event.
6. Jasir Fontenot, San Diego, Fr.
Another one of California's young and talented hurdlers. His all-conditions PR of 13.47 seconds leads the state and ranks fifth nationally among all freshmen and sophomores. His wind-legal PR of 13.62 is still. good for the state lead and ranks 6th in the nation for wind legal times. He is also the 6th fastest 300-meter hurdler in California with a 37.75.
7. Evan Noonan, Dana Hills, Sr.
The nation's leader in the 1600-meter as well as California's 4th fastest in the 3200-meter race. Evan clocked a 4 minute, 4.88 seconds 1600 at this year's Stanford Invitational. in the 3200 he has ran 8:55.95 this season, but ran a 8:43.12 the previous season to win state. He also runs the 800 in 1:58.51, showing his range.
8. Josiah Bowman, Sage Creek, Jr.
California's fastest 800-meter runner this season with a time of 1 minute, 50.59 seconds, also ranks the 5th fastest in the nation. Bowman is also an elite 1600-meter runner and has a PR of 4 minutes, 8.75 seconds, good enough for 8th in the state and 17th in the nation.
9. Khaliq Muhammad, Pittsburg, Jr.
Tied for the california lead in Pole Vault with a height of 17 feet, one inch is also good for the 5th best mark in the nation. The vaulter also competes in the 100, 200 and 400 this season.
10. Brandon Arrington, Mt. Miguel, Jr.
The fastest sprinter in San Diego section history also owns the nation's fastest wind legal 200-meter time with a 20.35 seconds personal best as well as the fastest wind-legal 100 time with a 10.21. Not to mention he is a 5-star recruit in football, the possibilities will be endless for Arrington in whichever sport he decides to pursue.
