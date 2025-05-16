High School

California (CIF) Central Coast Section boys volleyball high school playoff bracket semifinal results (5/16/2025)

The championship pairings feature Saint Francis against Mitty (Open Division), Leigh versus Branham (Division 1) and Harbor against Monta Vista (D2)

Mitch Stephens

Sacred Heart Cathedral celebrates a previous win over Bellarmine.
Sacred Heart Cathedral celebrates a previous win over Bellarmine. / Photo by Greg Jungferman

The Central Coast Section boys volleyball high school playoff brackets are almost complete.

The semifinals in each of the three brackets were completed on Thursday. The finals are each on Saturday at Harker School in San Jose.

CIF Regional action is scheduled May 20-24 with the state finals May 31 at Fresno City College. This is first season of state boys volleyball championships.

In Thursday Open Division semifinals, No. 8 seed Saint Francis had no trouble with No. 7 Los Gatos, winning 25-20, 25-21, 25-22, and now face top-seed Mitty (34-2), a 20-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 15-12 winner over No. 4 Harker. The championship match between the Lancers (23-12) and Mitty is at 2:30 p.m.

In Thursday's Division 1 semifinals, No. 3 Leigh (24-8) upended No. 7 Carlmont, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22. They'll face No. 1 seed Branham (26-9), a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 winner over No. 5 Lynbrook. That chamionship match is at noon Saturday.

In Thursday's Division 2 semifinals, second-seed Harbor (27-5) defeated No. 3 Monterey 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, while No. 4 Monta Vista shocked No. 1 Sacred Heart Cathedral in five games, 13-25, 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 17-15. Harbor and Monta Vista tangle 9:30 a.m. at Harker for the championship.

2025 CCS boys volleyball brackets

