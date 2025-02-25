High School

California (CIF) Central Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff updated brackets, matchups, (2/24/2025)

Round 1 is in the books for all divisions, Pool play in the Open Division starts Monday

Mitch Stephens

Riordan's Dunja Stojanovic heads down court vs. McClatchy at Ionescu Classic
Riordan's Dunja Stojanovic heads down court vs. McClatchy at Ionescu Classic / Photo: Dennis Lee

The CIF's Central Coast Section unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets last week in six divisions.

The playoffs began Friday in all divisions with the championship games taking place Feb. 28 and March 1. Besides the Open Division, which will two sets of four-team pool action, the other divisions will utilize a single-elimination bracket format.

Round one in all divisions took place (see score below) and click on the bracket link to see just where the tournament is at.

All the champions along with all eight teams selected to the Open Division advance to the CIF State regional tournament.

Top seeds in each divisions are Mitty (Open), Los Gatos (D1), Hillsdale (D2), Notre Dame San Jose (D3), Menlo School (D4) and Castilleja (D5).

Defending champions are MItty (Open), Evergreen Valley (D1), St. Francis (D2) Mills (D3), Menlo School (D4) and Summit Shasta (D5).

Below are the links to each Central Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 CCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division

First round Pool A

No. 1 Mitty 75, No. 8 Valley Christian 19

No. 4 Riordan 49, No. 5 St. Ignatius 45

First round Pool B

No. 2 Pinewood 71, No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral 39

No. 3 Priory 45, No. 6 Saint Francis 42

Division 1
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Hollister 45, Leigh 27

No. 7 Alisal 38, Milpitas 26

Santa Teresa 45, No. 5 Watsonville 37

No. 8 Branham 45, No. 9 Fremont 25

Division 2
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 San Mateo 45, No. 11 Wilcox 27

No. 7 Willow Glen 50, No. 10 Burlingame 37

No. 5 Prospect 58, Lincoln 26

No. 8 Westmont 45, No. 9 Gunn 40

Division 3
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Westmoor 34, Capuchino 31

No. 7 El Camino 43, No. 10 Saratoga 34

No. 5 Soledad 49, No. 12 North Monterey County 31

No. 9 Live Oak 39, No. 8 Aptos 20

Division 4
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep 63, No. 11 Design Tech 29

No. 7 King's Academy 47, No. 10 Terra Nova 43

No. 5 Scotts Valley 68, No. 12 Mercy 14

No. 8 Pacific Grove 54, No. 9 Stevenson 50

Division 5
Pick 'Em

2nd round

No. 6 Crystal Springs Uplands 40, Anzar 23

No. 7 Eastside College Prep 25, No. 10 Oakwood 17

No. 5 Palma 77, No. 12 Pescadero 16

No. 8 Pacific Collegiate 42, No. 9 University Prep 22

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California