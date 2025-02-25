California (CIF) Central Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff updated brackets, matchups, (2/24/2025)
The CIF's Central Coast Section unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets last week in six divisions.
The playoffs began Friday in all divisions with the championship games taking place Feb. 28 and March 1. Besides the Open Division, which will two sets of four-team pool action, the other divisions will utilize a single-elimination bracket format.
Round one in all divisions took place (see score below) and click on the bracket link to see just where the tournament is at.
All the champions along with all eight teams selected to the Open Division advance to the CIF State regional tournament.
Top seeds in each divisions are Mitty (Open), Los Gatos (D1), Hillsdale (D2), Notre Dame San Jose (D3), Menlo School (D4) and Castilleja (D5).
Defending champions are MItty (Open), Evergreen Valley (D1), St. Francis (D2) Mills (D3), Menlo School (D4) and Summit Shasta (D5).
Below are the links to each Central Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.
2025 CCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
First round Pool A
No. 1 Mitty 75, No. 8 Valley Christian 19
No. 4 Riordan 49, No. 5 St. Ignatius 45
First round Pool B
No. 2 Pinewood 71, No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral 39
No. 3 Priory 45, No. 6 Saint Francis 42
Division 1
Pick 'Em
2nd round
No. 6 Hollister 45, Leigh 27
No. 7 Alisal 38, Milpitas 26
Santa Teresa 45, No. 5 Watsonville 37
No. 8 Branham 45, No. 9 Fremont 25
Division 2
Pick 'Em
2nd round
No. 6 San Mateo 45, No. 11 Wilcox 27
No. 7 Willow Glen 50, No. 10 Burlingame 37
No. 5 Prospect 58, Lincoln 26
No. 8 Westmont 45, No. 9 Gunn 40
Division 3
Pick 'Em
2nd round
No. 6 Westmoor 34, Capuchino 31
No. 7 El Camino 43, No. 10 Saratoga 34
No. 5 Soledad 49, No. 12 North Monterey County 31
No. 9 Live Oak 39, No. 8 Aptos 20
Division 4
Pick 'Em
2nd round
No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep 63, No. 11 Design Tech 29
No. 7 King's Academy 47, No. 10 Terra Nova 43
No. 5 Scotts Valley 68, No. 12 Mercy 14
No. 8 Pacific Grove 54, No. 9 Stevenson 50
Division 5
Pick 'Em
2nd round
No. 6 Crystal Springs Uplands 40, Anzar 23
No. 7 Eastside College Prep 25, No. 10 Oakwood 17
No. 5 Palma 77, No. 12 Pescadero 16
No. 8 Pacific Collegiate 42, No. 9 University Prep 22