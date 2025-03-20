California (CIF) Central Coast Section Top 15 high school baseball rankings (3/20/2025)
The sunshine is starting to be more consistent and all the rain is starting to go away, meaning that it is time for baseball season in California to take over the sports schedule for every school.
Around the Central Coast Section, the season is officially in high gear, with the best teams starting to really separate themselves from the pack while others are starting to establish themselves as threats. In the end, the ultimate goal is to hoist the NorCal trophy come early June.
Let's see how the top 15 Central Coast Section baseball rankings look for this week and see where things stand after another action packed week.
CCS 2025 BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Junipero Serra (9-0)
Have continued to impress over the last week, adding two more wins to its ledger with victories over Burlingame (10-1) and most recently, a 4-1 road win over Bellarmine. Other notable wins include San Ramon Valley (6-3), St. Mary's-Stockton (6-2), Los Gatos (6-1) and Capuchino (5-0). Senior Ian Josephson leads the way with a .552 average so far. Next two games: vs. Bellarmine on Friday and vs. Saint Francis on March 25.
2. Saint Francis (7-2)
Went 2-1 last week, beating Capuchino 2-1 in 10 innings and most recently, beat Valley Christian 4-0 but lost 3-2 to Sequoia in that span. Other loss was to Los Altos by a score of 3-2 in the second game of the season. Other notable wins include over Leigh (5-4), Palo Alto (4-3), Mountain View (3-2), Menlo-Atherton (3-1) and Capuchino (2-1). Pitching has been key for the Lancers, with both Nick Chow and Landon Kim possessing ERAs under 1.00 so far. Next two games: Friday at Valley Christian and March 25th at Serra.
3. Valley Christian (6-2)
Are on a two game losing streak, losing of their games last week. During the skid, they lost 1-0 at home to Cardinal Newman and most recently, lost 4-0 on the road to Saint Francis. Senior Quinten Marsh leads the Warriors in hitting so far, with a .417 average, while Brock Ketelsen leads in pitching (0.00 ERA). Next two games: Friday vs. Saint Francis and March 25 vs. Bellarmine.
4. Archbishop Mitty (6-2)
Are on a three game winning streak, beating Santa Cruz (6-1), Menlo-Atherton (5-4) and most recently, beat Riordan (9-6). Other notable wins include Christoper (11-0), Palo Alto (9-2) and Homestead (3-2). Only losses were to San Ramon Valley (11-3) and Valley Christian (3-0). Senior Grayson Munoz is currently hitting .429 to start the season, giving the Monarchs a big spark. Next two games: Friday at Riordan and March 25 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral.
5. Leigh (6-1)
Have rattled off six straight wins since losing 5-4 to Saint Francis to start the year, beating Hillsdale (6-5), Evergreen Valley (9-1), Milpitas (15-2), Riordan (7-1), Los Gatos (8-4) and most recently, Homestead (10-0). Next two games: Saturday vs. Piedmont Hills and March 26 vs. Westmont. Three Longhorn pitches have 0.00 ERAs-- senior Dylan Christian, senior Tyler Wagner and senior Noah Miller.
6. Soquel (8-0)
Won both games last week to keep hot start to the season going, beating Westmont (6-3) and Everett Alvarez (24-2). Other notable wins this season include Rancho San Juan (10-0), Carmel (11-4), Woodside (9-3), Pacific Grove (5-1), St. Francis-Watsonville (6-1) and Willow Glen (5-4). Hudson Summerhill leads the team with a .500 average and 13 RBIs. Next two games: Friday at San Lorenzo Valley and Saturday at Leland.
7. Los Gatos (7-2)
Are on a two game winning streak, beating St. Ignatius (1-0) and Leland (6-0) last week. Have also beaten teams such as Aptos (2-0), King's Academy (5-1), Menlo School (8-2) and Menlo-Atherton (15-2). Only losses so far this season were to Serra (6-1) and Leigh (8-4). Senior Julian McMahon is hitting .556 to begin the season, picking up three hits combined last week. Next two games: Saturday vs. Hollister and March 26 at Los Altos.
8. Sacred Heart Cathedral (5-2)
Lost 4-1 to Casa Grande in their lone game last week, snapping a four game winning streak. During the streak, they beat Redwood (6-1), Tamalpais (6-3), El Camino (4-0) and Burlingame (4-2). Also beat Mills (5-1) in the first game of the season while their other loss was the game after, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Carlmont. Jeremy Marquez has been a star in the early going, leading the team with a .400 average. Next two games: Thursday at Vacaville and Saturday vs. St. Ignatius.
9. The King's Academy (5-2)
Are currently on a three game winning streak, having beaten Los Altos (7-2), Menlo School (4-1) and most recently, Capuchino (4-1). Have also beaten Prospect (3-2) and Wilcox (7-6) this season before losing back-to-back games to Santa Clara (8-6) and Los Gatos (5-1). Senior Toby Trotter leads the team so far in all major hitting categories, with a .625 average and six RBIs in 16 at-bats. Next two games: Thursday vs. Capuchino and April 9 at Sequoia.
10. Los Altos (5-1)
Beat Carlmont 8-3 in their most recent game to get back into the win column after losing 7-2 to the King's Academy in the game before for their first loss of the season. Other wins include Saint Francis (3-2), Branham (9-1), Leland (10-1) and Leland, again (3-1). Pitcher Aaron Baum has been dominant to start things off, leading the team with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. Next two games: Friday vs. Pioneer and March 26 vs. Los Gatos.
11. Bellarmine (5-3)
Lost to Serra 4-1 in their most recent game to snap a three game winning streak. During the streak, thye beat Oak Ridge (10-2), San Lorenzo Valley (8-4) and Pioneer (1-0). Have also beaten Bear Creek (4-0) and Buchanan (6-3) with other losses coming against Amador Valley (10-5) and Jesuit (6-5). Senior UTIL Evan Taverez has driven in a team high of eight RBIs so far this season, a big reason for the Bells' early season success. Next two games: Friday at Serra and Saturday vs. Homestead.
12. Carmel (5-1)
Have won five straight since losing 11-4 to Soquel in the first game of the season, beating Scotts Valley (10-4), Aptos (9-5), Pacific Grove (7-0), Rancho San Juan (14-0) and most recently, Monterey (2-1). Next two games: Thursday vs. Monterey and Saturday at Menlo-Atherton.
13. Hollister (5-2)
Have won three straight, beating Palma twice (1-0 and 8-5) before beating Salinas in their most recent game by a score of 2-0. Other wins came against Christopher (5-2) and Carlmont (5-4). The two losses were against Valley Christian (12-2) and Christopher (3-2). Next two games: Thursday vs. Salinas and Saturday at Los Gatos.
14. Lincoln-San Jose (7-3)
Lost 8-1 to Piedmont Hills in their most recent game, snapping a two game winning streak. During the streak, the Lions beat Del Mar twice (17-1 and 7-1). Started the season off on a four game winning streak, beating Mt. Pleasant (13-0), Gunderson (14-1), Yerba Buena (10-0) and Saratoga (6-3). Other losses this season came against Mountain View (2-1) and Pioneer (12-0). Junior Ryan Gonzalez leads all hitters with a .667 average and four RBIs in nine games so far this season. Next two games: Thursday at Piedmont Hills and March 25 at Evergreen Valley.
15. St. Ignatius (3-2-2)
Went 1-1 last week, losing to Los Gatos (1-0) but beating Menlo-Atherton (6-2) in their most recent game. Other wins came against Palo Alto (11-0) and Granada (2-0) while other loss was a 6-5 defeat to Cardinal Newman. Tied Redwood and Acalanes as well this season. Archer Horn has continued his strong prep career this season, leading the team with a .524 average, three home runs, eight RBIs and 11 hits. Next two games: Saturday at Sacred Heart Cathedral and March 25 vs. Riordan.