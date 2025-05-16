California (CIF) Central Section high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups (5/15/2025)
Top seeds in each divisions are Buchanan (D1), Sierra Pacific (D2), Fowler (D3), Lemoore (D4), Cesar Chavez (D5) and Roosevelt (D6)
The Central Section released its 2025 baseball playoff brackets on Wednesday with all six divisions begining Friday with championships on May 30-31.
CIF Regional play then runs for one week starting June 3 and finishing up June 7.
Defending champions are Bakersfield Liberty (D1), Bakersfield Christian (D2), Kingsburg (D3), Madera Liberty (D4), Shafter (D5) and Chavez (D6).
CENTRAL SECTION (CIF) 2025 BASEBALL BRACKETS
