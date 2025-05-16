High School

California (CIF) Central Section high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups (5/15/2025)

Mitch Stephens

Buchanan pitcher Tyler Gonzales in a recent game with Clovis North 2025. The Bears are the No. 1 seed in Division 1 Central Section playoffs.
Buchanan pitcher Tyler Gonzales in a recent game with Clovis North 2025. The Bears are the No. 1 seed in Division 1 Central Section playoffs. / Photo by Bobby Medellin

The Central Section released its 2025 baseball playoff brackets on Wednesday with all six divisions begining Friday with championships on May 30-31.

CIF Regional play then runs for one week starting June 3 and finishing up June 7.

Top seeds in each divisions are Buchanan (D1), Sierra Pacific (D2), Fowler (D3), Lemoore (D4), Cesar Chavez (D5) and Roosevelt (D6).

Defending champions are Bakersfield Liberty (D1), Bakersfield Christian (D2), Kingsburg (D3), Madera Liberty (D4), Shafter (D5) and Chavez (D6).

CENTRAL SECTION (CIF) 2025 BASEBALL BRACKETS

