California (CIF) Central Section high school baseball playoff updated brackets, matchups (5/23/2025)

Twelve semifinal games to be played in six divisions on Friday, including top Division 1 seed Buchanan (pictured) versus St. Joseph of Santa Maria

Buchanan junior outfielder Zachary Williams (16) makes a catch in 5-1 win over Clovis North on April 30
Buchanan junior outfielder Zachary Williams (16) makes a catch in 5-1 win over Clovis North on April 30 / Photo by Bobby Medellin

The Central Section baseball playoffs are down to the semifinal rounds Friday (May 23) with the championships scheduled for May 28-31.

CIF Regional play then runs for one week starting June 3 and finishing up June 7.

Quarterfinal scores and semifinal action (all scheduled games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted) per division are as follows:

Division 1

  • No. 5 St. Joseph (23-6) at No. 1 Buchanan (25-4)
  • No. 6 Centennial (23-8) at No. 2 Clovis North (24-7), 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal scores: Buchanan 10, Bakersfield Christian 2; St. Joseph 2, Redwood 1; Centennial 3, Bullard 2; Clovis North 10, Stockdale 4

Division 2

  • No. 8 Sanger at No. 5 Ridgeview
  • No. 3 Washington Union at No. 2 Kingsburg

Quarterfinal scores: Sanger 5, Highland 3; Ridgeview 2, Lompoc 0; Washington Union 5, Arroyo Grande 1; Kingsburg 4, Paso Robles 3

Division 3

  • No. 5 Tehachapi at No. 1 Fowler
  • No. 15 Hoover at No. 3 Morro Bay

Quarterfinal scores: Fowler 14, Monache 1; Tehachapi 6, San Joaquin Memorial 5; Morro Bay 10, Mission Oak 3; Hoover 7, Hanford 4

Division 4

  • No. 5 Hanford West at No. 1 Lemoore
  • No. 7 Wasco at No. 3 Pioneer Valley

Quarterfinal scores: Lemoore 10, Foothill 1; Hanford West 11, Chowchilla 9; Pioneer Valley 1, Reedley 0; Wasco 7, Golden West 6

Division 5

  • No. 4 Corcoran at No. 1 Chavez
  • No. 3 South at No. 2 Shafter

Quarterfinal scores: Chavez 10, Kern Valley 0; Corcoran 3, McLane 1; South 7, California City 4; Shafter 8, Sunnyside 3

Division 6

  • No. 9 Torres at No. 4 Minarets
  • No. 3 Mendota at No. 2 Fresno Christian

Quarterfinal scores: Torres 9, Roosevelt 5; Minarets 10, Legacy Christian Academy 0; Mendota 13, Lindsay 6; Fresno Christian 7, Riverdale 6

Top seeds in each divisions are Buchanan (D1), Sierra Pacific (D2), Fowler (D3), Lemoore (D4), Cesar Chavez (D5) and Roosevelt (D6).

Defending champions are Bakersfield Liberty (D1), Bakersfield Christian (D2), Kingsburg (D3), Madera Liberty (D4), Shafter (D5) and Chavez (D6).

CENTRAL SECTION (CIF) 2025 BASEBALL BRACKETS

