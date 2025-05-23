California (CIF) Central Section high school baseball playoff updated brackets, matchups (5/23/2025)
The Central Section baseball playoffs are down to the semifinal rounds Friday (May 23) with the championships scheduled for May 28-31.
CIF Regional play then runs for one week starting June 3 and finishing up June 7.
Quarterfinal scores and semifinal action (all scheduled games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted) per division are as follows:
Division 1
- No. 5 St. Joseph (23-6) at No. 1 Buchanan (25-4)
- No. 6 Centennial (23-8) at No. 2 Clovis North (24-7), 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal scores: Buchanan 10, Bakersfield Christian 2; St. Joseph 2, Redwood 1; Centennial 3, Bullard 2; Clovis North 10, Stockdale 4
Division 2
- No. 8 Sanger at No. 5 Ridgeview
- No. 3 Washington Union at No. 2 Kingsburg
Quarterfinal scores: Sanger 5, Highland 3; Ridgeview 2, Lompoc 0; Washington Union 5, Arroyo Grande 1; Kingsburg 4, Paso Robles 3
Division 3
- No. 5 Tehachapi at No. 1 Fowler
- No. 15 Hoover at No. 3 Morro Bay
Quarterfinal scores: Fowler 14, Monache 1; Tehachapi 6, San Joaquin Memorial 5; Morro Bay 10, Mission Oak 3; Hoover 7, Hanford 4
Division 4
- No. 5 Hanford West at No. 1 Lemoore
- No. 7 Wasco at No. 3 Pioneer Valley
Quarterfinal scores: Lemoore 10, Foothill 1; Hanford West 11, Chowchilla 9; Pioneer Valley 1, Reedley 0; Wasco 7, Golden West 6
Division 5
- No. 4 Corcoran at No. 1 Chavez
- No. 3 South at No. 2 Shafter
Quarterfinal scores: Chavez 10, Kern Valley 0; Corcoran 3, McLane 1; South 7, California City 4; Shafter 8, Sunnyside 3
Division 6
- No. 9 Torres at No. 4 Minarets
- No. 3 Mendota at No. 2 Fresno Christian
Quarterfinal scores: Torres 9, Roosevelt 5; Minarets 10, Legacy Christian Academy 0; Mendota 13, Lindsay 6; Fresno Christian 7, Riverdale 6
Top seeds in each divisions are Buchanan (D1), Sierra Pacific (D2), Fowler (D3), Lemoore (D4), Cesar Chavez (D5) and Roosevelt (D6).
Defending champions are Bakersfield Liberty (D1), Bakersfield Christian (D2), Kingsburg (D3), Madera Liberty (D4), Shafter (D5) and Chavez (D6).