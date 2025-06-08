California (CIF) High School Baseball Regional championship game roundup: St. John Bosco, De La Salle win D1 titles
The high school baseball season in California is complete.
The records weren't so sparkling among the final 20 teams left standing in the California (CIF) regional baseball finals, but wow, were the games competitive.
Eight of the 10 championship games were decided by a single tally. The other two were 4-0 and 3-1. The final day of the 2024-25 CIF season was indeed tight.
De La Salle (North) and St. John Bosco (South) won the highest levels, taking Division 1 championships. Check the roundup below with all the results from Saturday title games.
Division 1
South — No. 1 St. John Bosco 4, No. 7 Patrick Henry 0: Freshman Brayden Krakowski and Jack Champlin combined on a three-hitter with four strikeouts as the host Braves finished the season 30-4. James Clark had a double, triple and an RBI, while Jaden Jackson, Noah Everly and Miles Clark also drove in runs. After Bosco struck for four runs in the first two frames, Jimmy Gunn pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
North — No. 1 De La Salle 5, No. 3 Serra 4: Host De La Salle (29-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win its third NorCal D1 title in four years. Nico Baumgartner walked it off with an infield single, scoring Antonio Castro with the winning run. Stanford-bound junior shortstop Tyler Spangler had a pair of run-scoring doubles and Castro and Ethan Sullivan also had two hits. Serra (28-7), which fell behind 2-0 in the first, scored four unanswered runs in the middle innings, half of those on a two-run double by Davis Minton and another on a run scoring double by Evan Bradshaw, who went 3-for-4. READ STORY
Division 2
South — No. 8 Rancho Bernardo 2, No. 6 Point Loma 1: Freshman Brayden Kotera and senior Chris Bayne combined on a four hitter with three strikeouts to lead the Broncos (21-13) to the surprising championship. Along the way, Rancho Bernardo upset No. 1 Fountain Valley (4-2) and No. 4 Eastlake (8-5). Hugo Gonzalez had three hits and Brady Strachan and Nathan Bembenek each drove in runs. Druw Frost had an RBI double for Point Loma (22-13-1), which beat the Broncos twice earlier in the year, 10-2 and 3-1.
North — No. 1 Yuba City 3, No. 2 Saint Francis 2: After both teams scored twice in the first, the host Honkers scored in the bottom of the seventh to win their 14th straight game to finish 31-5. Max Guth, Ashton Decker and Brandon Pelechowicz each drove in runs and Julian Garcia and Cesar Guzar had two hits each. Guth's single in the seventh won it. Saint Francis, which got RBIs from Gino Cappellazzo and Henry Dommer, finished 22-11.
Division 3
South — No. 5 University City 3, No. 2 Mt. Carmel 1: Jayden Parker had a two-run double and AJ Curry doubled in a run, keying the victory for University City (23-12) in another all San Diego Section final. Curry pitched four innings and struck out nine, while sophomore Thiago Quillin fired three scoreless innings. Carson Weber had two hits and an RBI for Mt. Carmel (23-13).
North — No. 3 Rancho Cotate 2, No. 1 Roseville 1: Camden Henington and Jeff Derammelaere combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Cougars (19-13), who advanced out of the North Coast Section as the 15th seed. They got RBI signles from Luke Morie and Derammelaere. Austin Chang drove home Roseville's only run and pitchers Cyrus Young, Colton Wolfe and Dustin Holcomb combined to give up just five hits and two earned runs. Roseville finished 23-11.
Division 4
South — No. 2 Ridgeview 1, No. 1 Banning 0: Adrian Bravo drove home the only run of the game with a double in the top of the seventh and winning pitcher Joel Guitierrez did the rest, allowing three hits, walking none and strike out five. Losing pitcher Matthew Gonzalez allowed just hits and one run while going the distance.
North — No. 5 Menlo School 2, No. 3 Santa Clara 1: Ben Salama and Fletcher Cahill, a freshman, drove in rush in the fourth inning and pitchers Jackson Flanagan, Liam Widner, Salma and Jack Freehill made it stand up for the Knights (24-8), who finished the season winning 21 of their last 22. They also snapped a 20-game win streak for Santa Clara (29-4), which scored in the sixth on an RBI single by Drew Diffenderfer. Jaxton Chao and John Kepner combined to allow five hits and struck out five, but came up short.
Division 5
South — No. 3 Pioneer 4, No. 1 Corcoran 3: The host Panthers (27-5) trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth and scored three unanswered runs over the next two frames, but it wasn't enough for Pioneer of Whittier which finished 20-14. The Titans won the regional title despite finishing 4-6 in league play.
North — No. 1 Etna 6, No. 2 Stevenson 5: The host Lions (21-7) put up five runs in the bottom of the first, then held on for dear life while winning their first NorCal title. Stevenson actually outhit Etna 9-4 but couldn't quite get over the hump while scoring three in the fifth and single tallies in sixth and seventh. Tono Borgomini and Phinn Thomas each had two hits for Stevenson (21-9), which made the mammoth 440-mile drive only to come up a run short.