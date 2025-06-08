De La Salle walks it off again in seventh, shocks Serra in Northern California (CIF) High School baseball D1 finals
CONCORD, Calif. — Niko Baumgartner couldn’t count the number of sprints he’s run over four season between the De La Salle High school football and baseball teams.
His last one of 90 feet will surely be his most memorable.
With runners at second and third and two out in the bottom of the seventh, the fleet 6-foot-3, 190-pound right fielder chopped a ball high over third basemen. By the time shortstop Ian Josepheson got to the ball for a long accurate throw, Baumbgartner had already touched the bag, scoring Antonio Castro with the winning run of a wild 5-4 victory over Serra for the Northern California Division 1 championship.
While Castro flung his helmet to the fence in glee, the top seeded Spartans (29-4) mobbed Baumbgartner in right field, starting a wild season — and in some case career — ending celebration that lasted for minutes.
It was the third seventh-inning rally to win NorCal championship in four years and the second at Brady Diamond Field. In 2022, the Spartans rallied for four runs to beat St. Francis 7-6, and in 2023 at Valley Christian, they need six runs in the top of the seventh to win 11-8.
And now this. Baumgartner, who will play football on scholarship at Fresno State, also had a key assist at the plate in the top of the seventh to throw out Josephson trying to score on a potential sacrifice fly.
He said he had never thrown out a runner at home plate or had a walk off hit in his De La Salle career.
“Perfect timing,” he said with a grin. “Best timing.”
Best moment as a Spartan?
“It’s my top moment, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “Walk off. Last game. Tie game. That’s the best it could get.”
As far as all those sprints he’s run over his career?
“I’ve run too many to not be safe there,” he said. “It all paid off.”
The game-winning single was preceded with back-to-back RBI doubles from Tyler Spangler (just inside the left field line) and Castro (over the first-base bag) after a one-out single from Ethan Sullivan. An intentional walk to Alec Blair and groundout put runners at second and third to set up Baumgartner’s heroics.
“There’s no one I’d rather have up at the end of a game than Niko Baumgartner,” Sullivan said. “I was so confident in him then and I’m so happy for him now. I was the first one out in right field jumping on top of him. He’s a super good athlete, but a better person.”
Said De La Salle coach David Jeans: “As long as the we have outs left, the kids believe and we’re gonna come out fighting.”
This, between high profile teams, with rich histories and notable alumni, was nothing but a heavyweight fight and after De La Salle landed with the first punch, a two-run rally in the first started by back-to-back doubles from Sullivan and Spangler, a single to Castro and sacrifice fly from Bubba Vargas, it was all Padres (28-7).
Unwavering, battle tested and not at all intimidated, Serra totally shut down the high-powered De La Salle attack behind ace Riley Lim, who settled down to pitch four scoreless innings while allowing one squib hit.
He gave way to Davis Minton, who worked a scoreless sixth before the Spartans finally got their bats back going.
In the meantime, the Padres struck for two in the third on a two-run double by Minton and took the lead 3-2 in the fourth on an RBI single from Aaron Maier, scoring Tyler Harrison who reached on just De La Salle’s 24th error of the season.
In the seventh, they gave Minton an insurance run on a one-out RBI double by Evan Bradshaw, moving Ian Josephson to third. Minton’s fly ball to right looked plenty deep enough to give Serra a three-run lead, but Josephson, nursing a tender hamstring, stumbled somewhat heading to the plate and Baumgartner sent a one out rocket to the plate for the inning-ending double play.
De La Salle catcher Zach Tchejetan held on to the throw and the play evidently gave the Spartans momentum heading into the bottom of the seventh.
