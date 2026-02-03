California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026

High School

There are 401 games scheduled across California on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Redondo Union takes on Mira Costa and JSerra faces Santa Margarita.

California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 3

With 8 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.

CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3

There are 47 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by St. Ignatius vs Sacred Heart Cathedral at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our  CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3

There are 46 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by St. Joseph vs Atascadero at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3

There are 60 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Pinole Valley vs Salesian College Preparatory at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3

There are 46 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday. The first game, Stone Ridge Christian vs Venture Academy, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Golden Sierra vs Woodland Christian, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3

There are 38 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Mira Mesa vs St. Augustine at 5:45 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3

There are 128 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Redondo Union vs Mira Costa at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.

