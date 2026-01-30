California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 490 games scheduled across California on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Servite takes on St. John Bosco and St. Joseph hosts Mission Prep.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 30
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 30 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday. The first game, Greenfield vs Pacific Collegiate, starts at 5:00 PM. The final game, South San Francisco vs Oceana, starts at 7:45 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 45 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Mission Prep vs St. Joseph at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 58 Los Angeles City Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Rancho Dominguez vs Narbonne at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF LA City Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 60 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Salesian College Preparatory vs Bethel at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 73 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Modesto Christian vs West at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 46 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. Augustine vs San Diego at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 160 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Roosevelt vs Santiago/Corona at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
