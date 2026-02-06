California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 308 games scheduled across California on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Sheldon takes on Franklin and Clovis North hosts Buchanan.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 6
With five games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season nears its end.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 36 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Mitty vs St. Ignatius at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 40 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. Joseph vs San Luis Obispo at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 53 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by California vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 70 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Modesto Christian vs Tracy at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 45 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Mission Bay vs St. Augustine at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.