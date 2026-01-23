Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 70 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Archbishop Riordan takes on Valley Christian, and St. Ignatius hosts Bellarmine College Prep.
Lincoln vs. Mission – 5:30 PM
Galileo vs. Balboa – 5:30 PM
College Park vs. Deer Valley – 5:30 PM
Archbishop Riordan vs. Valley Christian – 6:00 PM
Washington vs. Lowell – 6:30 PM
Lower Lake vs. Kelseyville – 6:30 PM
St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs. Bethel – 7:00 PM
Castlemont vs. Skyline – 7:00 PM
Oakland vs. Oakland Tech – 7:00 PM
McClymonds vs. Fremont – 7:00 PM
Woodside Priory vs. Sacred Heart Prep – 7:00 PM
Las Lomas vs. Mt. Diablo – 7:00 PM
Oakwood vs. Watsonville – 7:00 PM
Concord vs. Benicia – 7:00 PM
Heritage vs. Antioch – 7:00 PM
Moreau Catholic vs. Irvington – 7:00 PM
Pajaro Valley vs. York – 7:00 PM
Ygnacio Valley vs. Miramonte – 7:00 PM
Kennedy vs. American – 7:00 PM
Hercules vs. De Anza – 7:00 PM
Berean Christian vs. Clayton Valley Charter – 7:00 PM
American Canyon vs. Napa – 7:00 PM
Albany vs. Pinole Valley – 7:00 PM
Vintage vs. Casa Grande – 7:00 PM
Petaluma vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM
Mission San Jose vs. James Logan – 7:00 PM
Emerald vs. Pittsburg – 7:00 PM
Tennyson vs. Arroyo – 7:00 PM
San Lorenzo vs. Hayward – 7:00 PM
Mt. Eden vs. Encinal – 7:00 PM
Freedom vs. Liberty – 7:00 PM
Menlo School vs. King's Academy – 7:30 PM
Fort Bragg vs. Upper Lake – 7:30 PM
Elsie Allen vs. St. Vincent de Paul – 7:30 PM
Cardinal Newman vs. Maria Carrillo – 7:30 PM
Montgomery vs. Analy – 7:30 PM
Santa Rosa vs. Windsor – 7:30 PM
Cloverdale vs. Middletown – 7:30 PM
Northgate vs. Campolindo – 7:30 PM
San Ramon Valley vs. Granada – 7:30 PM
De La Salle vs. Foothill – 7:30 PM
Monte Vista vs. Dougherty Valley – 7:30 PM
Livermore vs. California – 7:30 PM
Amador Valley vs. Dublin – 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs. Archbishop Mitty – 7:30 PM
San Marin vs. Justin-Siena – 7:30 PM
Bellarmine College Prep vs. St. Ignatius – 7:30 PM
Piner vs. Rancho Cotate – 7:30 PM
Acalanes vs. Alhambra – 7:30 PM
San Rafael vs. Novato – 7:30 PM
Saint Francis vs. Serra – 7:30 PM
Archie Williams vs. Terra Linda – 7:30 PM
Marin Catholic vs. Redwood – 7:30 PM
Woodside vs. Capuchino – 7:45 PM
Wilcox vs. Palo Alto – 7:45 PM
Fremont vs. Saratoga – 7:45 PM
Lynbrook vs. MacDonald – 7:45 PM
Santa Clara vs. Cupertino – 7:45 PM
El Camino vs. South San Francisco – 7:45 PM
Terra Nova vs. Burlingame – 7:45 PM
Jefferson vs. Sequoia – 7:45 PM
Hillsdale vs. San Mateo – 7:45 PM
Aragon vs. Mills – 7:45 PM
Half Moon Bay vs. Menlo-Atherton – 7:45 PM
Los Altos vs. Gunn – 7:45 PM
Monta Vista vs. Los Gatos – 7:45 PM
Tamalpais vs. Branson – 7:45 PM
Mountain View vs. Milpitas – 7:45 PM
Credo vs. Willits – 8:00 PM
St. Helena vs. Clear Lake – 8:00 PM
