High School

California (CIF) high school boys basketball scores in every section (1/7/2025)

Follow along for updated scores from today's games in all 10 sections of the state

Mike Swanson

Brayden Burries stars for the No. 1-ranked team in the latest CIF Southern Section computer rankings, Eastvale Roosevelt.
Brayden Burries stars for the No. 1-ranked team in the latest CIF Southern Section computer rankings, Eastvale Roosevelt. / Tarek Fattal

Playoff season is fast approaching in California high school boys basketball, and some big league games are happening across the state Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Every result in the Southern Section will affect the High School on SI computer rankings, which will determine playoff seeds.

Follow the links below to keep track of all the high school boys basketball scores in all 10 California sections.

CENTRAL COAST SECTION | CENTRAL SECTION

L.A. CITY SECTION | NORTH COAST SECTION

NORTHERN SECTION | OAKLAND SECTION

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION | SAN DIEGO SECTION

SAN FRANCISCO SECTION | SOUTHERN SECTION

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/California