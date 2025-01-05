Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (1/5/2025)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of January 5.
The Southland's best teams represented well in Arizona this past week at Hoophall West and the Tournament of Champions, including Roosevelt, Harvard-Westlake, St. John Bosco and Redondo Union.
Sierra Canyon, Rancho Cucamonga and Brentwood rise. Santa Barbara and Rolling Hills Prep join the fold. Bishop Montgomery and Corona Centennial drop out.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 5
1. Eastvale Roosevelt (18-1)
Mustangs show no signs of hangover after winning Classic at Damien by going 3-0 at Tournament of Champions, beating Coronado, Sandra Day O'Connor and Layton Christian by an average of 18 points.
2. Harvard-Westlake (18-1)
The Wolverines win Hoophall West with wins over Perry (AZ), Gonzaga (DC), and De La Salle. Win over Gonzaga was big.
3. St. John Bosco (17-1)
Braves go 3-0 at Hoophall West. Elzie Harrington scored 29 points in 62-61 win over Coronado. Can St. John Bosco keep it up with Brandon McCoy sidelined?
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (14-2)
Knights go 2-1 at Hoophall West without Lino Mark and NaVorrow Bowman. Tyran Stokes scored 20, 17 and 34 in the three victories. Notre Dame's second loss came to Layton Christian.
5. JSerra (14-3)
Lions beat Servite in Trinity League opener. JSerra unbeaten since Brannon Martinsen became eligible.
6. Redondo Union (16-2)
Sea Hawks go 3-0 at the Tournament of Champions in Phoenix and win the Saguaro Division with a 62-61 win over Basha (AZ).
7. La Mirada (15-4)
La Mirada went 2-1 at Tournament of Champions in Arizona. Gene Roebuck tallied 28 and 10 in final win over Volcano Vista.
8. Sierra Canyon (13-3)
Trailblazers bounce back from letdown loss to Santa Barbara with two wins at Memphis Hoopfest over Bartlett (TN) and Houston (TN). Chris Nwuli named event MVP.
9. Heritage Christian (15-2)
Warriors' only two losses are to St. John Bosco and Redondo Union.
10. Santa Margarita (14-3)
Eagles go 2-1 in Tournament of Champions, including a 75-51 win over Campbell Hall.
11. Mira Costa (17-0)
Mustangs will play their first game in 2025 against Palos Verdes on Jan. 7.
12. Crespi (15-4)
Celts have won eight straight ahead of Mission League showdown versus Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks at home on Jan. 8.
13. St. Pius (10-6)
Warriors' 73-42 loss to Santa Margarita is revealing.
14. Anaheim Canyon (13-4)
Canyon goes 2-1 at Tournament of Champions. Brandon Benjamin still averaging more than 30 points per game.
15. Windward (13-4)
Wildcats beat West Ranch on Saturday led by JJ Harris' 23 points.
16. Brentwood (18-2)
As freshman Shalen Sheppard's play rises, the Eagles become a bigger threat to compete for the Gold Coast League title.
17. Rancho Cucamonga (15-6)
Cougars have won four straight, including three straight in Arizona to win Tournament of Champions Jackrabbit Division. Aaron Glass had 30 points in the final.
18. St. Bernard (12-5)
Vikings continue league play at St. Paul Monday.
19. Mater Dei (12-4)
Monarchs start league play on Wednesday against Servite.
20. Oak Hills (10-4)
Bulldogs defeat St. Anthony in Tournament of Champions Pioneer Division.
21. Damien (13-6)
Spartans play Etiwanda in Baseline League opener on Jan. 8.
22. Rancho Verde (14-3)
Mustangs start league play on Tuesday against Riverside Poly.
23. Campbell Hall (11-5)
Vikings have challenged themselves and will be ready for Gold Coast League play starting at Windward Tuesday.
24. Rolling Hills Prep (14-6)
The addition of Mylo Murphy makes RHP a real threat as the Huskies head into the second half of the season.
25. Santa Barbara (12-4)
Luke Zuffelato's stock is rising. Two game-winners in a week, including a win over Sierra Canyon.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Nov. 4
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 2
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 8
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 15
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 22
- Top 25 rankings, Dec. 30
