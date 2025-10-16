CIF State Open Division basketball championship coach announces retirement; coached Brayden Burries, Tyson Chandler
Stephen Singleton can leave the sidelines saying he won it all.
The longtime high school basketball coach announced his retirement Thursday afternoon. His most recent post was at Eastvale Roosevelt where he led the Mustangs to the CIF State Open Division title led by a trio of standout seniors including McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries, Issac Williamson and Myles Walker.
Singleton was at Roosevelt for 10 years before winning the CIF basketball treble last season by claiming the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship, the CIF State SoCal Regional Open Division crown and the CIF State title in Sacramento.
The Mustangs finished the 2024-25 season 35-2 and the 2023-24 campaign 31-4.
Johnny Dukes, the former head coach at Rancho Verde, is expected to take over for Singleton.
An email went out to Roosevelt High School families Thursday sharing the news about Singleton's decision.
"We want to take a moment to share some heartfelt news with our Mustang community. After 25 years of dedicated service, passion, and leadership, Coach Steve Singleton has announced his retirement as Head Boys Basketball Coach from Roosevelt High School.
Coach Singleton has been an integral part of our athletics program and the Roosevelt family for many years. Through countless games, championships, and life lessons both on and off the court, Coach Singleton has made a lasting impact on generations of student-athletes. His unwavering commitment to our students, school spirit, and Mustang pride will never be forgotten.
After ten years as Head Coach at Roosevelt High School, Stephen Singleton retires with an impressive overall record of 268–75. Among his many accomplishments, Coach Singleton was named MaxPreps National Coach of the Year for the 2024–25 season after leading the Mustangs to both the CIF Open Division Championship and the California Open Division State Championship. He also guided Roosevelt to the Division I State Championship in 2017 and captured four Big VIII League titles during his tenure. Coach Singleton is one of only a few coaches in California history to win CIF State Boys’ Basketball Championships at two different schools, having also earned a state title in 2001 at Dominguez High School.
Coach Singleton is more than a coach, he is a mentor, a role model, and a beloved member of our school community. While we are sad to see this chapter close, we are filled with gratitude for the legacy he leaves behind and the inspiration he has instilled in so many."
As mentioned in the announcement, Singleton also coached at Dominguez High where he led the Dons to a CIF State title in 2001. That team was led by 7-foot center Tyson Chandler, who went on to have a prolific NBA career.
Singleton was also named the High School On SI Coach of the Year in California after capping the 2024-25 campaign with an 80-60 win over Archbishop Riordan at the Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
The team was led by now-Arizona freshman Brayden Burries, who scored a record-breaking 44 points in the final.
