High School

California (CIF) high school football scores, live updates (10/4/2024)

Follow High School On SI for live Week 6 California high school football scores from all sections

Sam Brown

Pittsburg senior Marley Alcantara isn't just nimble on his feet, as shown in last year's CIF Northern California Division 1-AAA 28-25 loss at Folsom.
Pittsburg senior Marley Alcantara isn't just nimble on his feet, as shown in last year's CIF Northern California Division 1-AAA 28-25 loss at Folsom. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The 2024 California high school football season continues with a packed slate of Week 6 matchups kicking off this week, including the Southern Section's first Trinity League games of the year.

You can follow all of the CIF football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive California High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the California high school football Week 6 action on Friday night (October 4, 2024).

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SOUTHERN SECTION SCORES | SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION SCORES

LOS ANGELES SECTION SCORES | SAN DIEGO SECTION SCORES

CENTRAL SECTION SCORES | CENTRAL COAST SECTION SCORES

NORTH COAST SECTION SCORES | NORTHERN SECTION SCORES

OAKLAND SECTION SCORES | SAN FRANCISCO SECTION SCORES

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH CIF GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new California homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on California high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/California