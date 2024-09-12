High School

California (CIF) high school football scores, live updates (9/13/2024)

Follow High School On SI for live California high school football scores from Week 3 of the 2024 CIF season

Sam Brown

Terry Jack

The 2024 California high school football season continues Friday night with several important matchups, including an out-of-state game for No. 17 Orange Lutheran as the Lancers travel to Nevada for a nationally-ranked Power 25 showdown against No. 5 Bishop Gorman.

You can follow all of the CIF football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive California High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's your guide to following all of the Week 3 California high school football action on Friday night (Sep. 13, 2024).

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SOUTHERN SECTION SCORES | SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION SCORES

LOS ANGELES SECTION SCORES | SAN DIEGO SECTION SCORES

CENTRAL SECTION SCORES | CENTRAL COAST SECTION SCORES

NORTH COAST SECTION SCORES | NORTHERN SECTION SCORES

OAKLAND SECTION SCORES | SAN FRANCISCO SECTION SCORES

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH CIF GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Here's more of the latest California high school football coverage:

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown

SAM BROWN

Home/California