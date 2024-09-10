Week 3 predictions, storylines in California Southern Section high school football
Orange Lutheran will get its shot at Bishop Gorman (NV) on Friday after the Gaels lost big to Mater Dei last week.
As we head into Week 3, there are questions that arise after Week 1 performances. Each week, SBLive's Tarek Fattal will predict winners of the top matchups and provide notable storylines to keep an eye on Friday night.
Here are the top games to watch and storylines to keep an eye on in Week 2.
PREDICTIONS FOR WEEK 3 TOP GAMES
(All games on Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
No. 14 Oaks Christian (2-1) vs. No. 6 Santa Margarita (2-1), at Santa Ana Bowl
Santa Margarita has clearly figured something out and it makes the Eagles very dangerous with star wideout Trent Mosley, especially after taking down Corona Centennial the way they did.
WHO WILL WIN?
Oaks Christian is 2-7 since 2019 in games against Division 1-level opponents. The two wins have come against Sierra Canyon (2019, 2022). The Lions always have talent on the roster, but coach Charlie Collins seems to have a hard time winning the marquee step-up game like Friday's contest.
Other programs that've created that marquee matchup where Oaks Christian has fallen short are Gardena Serra and Mission Viejo.
THE PICK: Santa Margarita
No. 5 Orange Lutheran (3-0) at Bishop Gorman (NV) (2-1)
This game will be a good barometer for Orange Lutheran after Mater Dei rolled Bishop Gorman last week. The Lancers are unbeaten, but squeaked by St. Frances of Maryland last week.
WHO WILL WIN?
Now, they have to travel to Las Vegas to play the Gaels, who just had their 27-game losing streak snapped. It's hard to believe they'll lose a second straight, especially at home.
It will be a close game.
THE PICK: Bishop Gorman
No. 18 Palos Verdes (2-1) at Edison (1-2), at Huntington Beach
Last year, when Palos Verdes beat Edison it was a coming out party for QB Ryan Rakowski, who was a freshman. Now a sophomore that everyone seems to know about, Edison won't be stunned by Rakowski's ability.
WHO WILL WIN?
Edison's two losses are by a combined two points. The Chargers could easily be 3-0. Running back Julius Gillick has rushed for 558 yards and seven TDs already.
THE PICK: Edison
MADDEN IAMLEAVA, JACE BROWN AT LB POLY
It's official.
UCLA commits Madden Iamaleava and Jace Brown, a 4-star QB and WR, respectively, have completed their transfer from Warren High to Long Beach Poly this week.
STORY: UCLA commits Madden Iamaleava, Jace Brown transfer to Long Beach Poly
Question is: Will they get eligible? It appears the two student-athletes will need to move to become eligible immediately.
As of Tuesday, paperwork for their transfer has not been filed.
