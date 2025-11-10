California (CIF) North Coast Section football high school playoff brackets (11/9/2025)
The North Coast Section released its football brackets Sunday with few surprises.
The format itself was under wraps because the criteria was altered by the section’s board of governors in early Oct., giving greater priority to win-loss record over strength of schedule which affects the MaxPreps computer rankings.
Many coaches complained they would have scheduled differently.
No matter, all of the top 56 teams made the seven-division 11-man playoffs, with two four-team, 8-man divisions selected as well.
The top seed in each of the 11-man divisions were De La Salle-Concord (Open/D1), Campolindo-Moraga (D2), Vintage-Napa (D3), Hayward (D4), St. Vincent-Petaluma (D5), St. Bernard’s-Eureka (D6) and Middletown (D7). Among 8-man brackets, unbeaten Stuart Hall (D1) and Elsie Allen (D2) were the top seeds.
Defending champions are De La Salle (Open), Pittsburg (Division 1), Amador Valley (D2), Acalanes (D3), American Canyon (D4), St. Vincent (D5), Arcata (D6), Moreau Catholic (D7), 8-man D1 (Branson), 8-man D2 (Cornerstone Christian).
2025 NORTH COAST SECTION BRACKETS
(All first-round games below are 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted)
* Click on each header to see entire bracket/playoff pick'em
OPEN DIVISION/DIVISION 1
No. 8 seed San Ramon Valley (6-4) at No. 1 De La Salle (10-0)
No. 7 Liberty (8-2) at No. 2 Pittsburg (9-1)
No. 6 San Marin (8-2) at No. 3 Cardinal Newman (9-1)
No. 5 Marin Catholic (5-5) at No. 4 Acalanes (10-0)
Note: First-round winners in top half of bracket play for Open championship in Week 2, with loser advancing to face bottom half bracket winner for D1 championship in Week 3.
DIVISION 2
No. 3 California (7-3) at No. 6 American Canyon (9-1)
No. 7 Amador Valley (4-6) at No. 2 Monte Vista (5-5)
No. 5 Windsor (6-4) at No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter (5-5)
No. 1 Campolindo (8-2) at No. 8 Livermore (9-1)
DIVISION 3
No. 6 Dublin (6-4) at No. 3 El Cerrito (8-2)
No. 2 Rancho Cotate (5-5) at No. James Logan (7-3)
No. 4 Antioch (7-3) at No. 5 Ukiah (6-4)
No. 8 San Leandro (6-4) vs. No. 1 Vintage (6-4) at Napa Memorial Stadium
DIVISION 4
No. 6 Alameda (9-1) at No. 3 Miramonte (5-5)
No. 7 Redwood (5-5) at No. 2 Benicia (6-4)
No. 4 Deer Valley (6-4) at No. 4 Granada (5-5)
No. 8 Irvington (7-3) at No. 1 Hayward (7-3)
DIVISION 5
No. 6 Northgate (5-5) at No. 3 Salesian (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 7 Arroyo (8-2) at No. 2 Ferndale (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 5 Maria Carrillo (7-3) at No. 4 Las Lomas (5-5)
No. 8 Analy (6-4) at No. 1 St. Vincent (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 6
No. 6 Mt. Diablo (6-4) at No. 3 Bishop O’Dowd (6-4)
No. 7 Sonoma Valley (9-1) at No. 2 St. Helena (10-0)
No. 5 Petaluma (7-3) at No. 4 Fortuna (6-4)
No. 8 San Rafael (7-3) at No. 1 St. Bernard’s (9-1)
DIVISION 7
No. 6 Redwood Christian (8-2) at No. 3 Willits (7-3)
No. 2 Piedmont (6-4) at No. 7 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (7-3)
No. 5 Concord (6-4) at No. 4 Vallejo (7-3)
No. 8 Archie Williams (6-4) at No. 1 Middletown (8-2)
8-MAN D1
No. 4 Branson (5-5) vs. No. 1 Stuart Hall (10-0) at Kezar Stadium, 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 3 Tomales (7-2) at No. 2 Priory (5-3)
8-MAN D2
No. 4 Potter Valley (4-3) at No. 1 Elsie Allen (7-3)
No. 3 Cornerstone Christian (5-5) at No. 2 South Fork (6-3)