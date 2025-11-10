High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section football high school playoff brackets (11/9/2025)

As usual, De La Salle leads the brigade of top seeds along with Campolindo (D2), Vintage (D3), Hayward (D4), St. Vincent (D5), St. Bernard’s (D6) and Middletown (D7)

Mitch Stephens

De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew runs against Serra in 2024. The Spartans haven't lost a team in the North Coast Section since 1991, a remarkable stretch of 282 games (281-0-1) and 32 straight titles. They are the No. 1 seed heading into Friday's opener against San Ramon Valley, a team it defeated 56-7 on Oct. 24. | Dennis Lee
The North Coast Section released its football brackets Sunday with few surprises. 

The format itself was under wraps because the criteria was altered by the section’s board of governors in early Oct., giving greater priority to win-loss record over strength of schedule which affects the MaxPreps computer rankings.  

Many coaches complained they would have scheduled differently. 

No matter, all of the top 56 teams made the seven-division 11-man playoffs, with two four-team, 8-man divisions selected as well. 

The top seed in each of the 11-man divisions were De La Salle-Concord (Open/D1), Campolindo-Moraga (D2), Vintage-Napa (D3), Hayward (D4), St. Vincent-Petaluma (D5), St. Bernard’s-Eureka (D6) and Middletown (D7).  Among 8-man brackets, unbeaten Stuart Hall (D1) and Elsie Allen (D2) were the top seeds.

Defending champions are De La Salle (Open), Pittsburg (Division 1), Amador Valley (D2), Acalanes (D3), American Canyon (D4), St. Vincent (D5), Arcata (D6), Moreau Catholic (D7), 8-man D1 (Branson), 8-man D2 (Cornerstone Christian).

2025 NORTH COAST SECTION BRACKETS

(All first-round games below are 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted)

* Click on each header to see entire bracket/playoff pick'em

OPEN DIVISION/DIVISION 1

No. 8 seed San Ramon Valley (6-4) at No. 1 De La Salle (10-0)

No. 7 Liberty (8-2) at No. 2 Pittsburg (9-1)

No. 6 San Marin (8-2) at No. 3 Cardinal Newman (9-1)

No. 5 Marin Catholic (5-5) at No. 4 Acalanes (10-0)

Note: First-round winners in top half of bracket play for Open championship in Week 2, with loser advancing to face bottom half bracket winner for D1 championship in Week 3.

DIVISION 2

No. 3 California (7-3) at No. 6 American Canyon (9-1)

No. 7 Amador Valley (4-6) at No. 2 Monte Vista (5-5) 

No. 5 Windsor (6-4) at No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter (5-5)

No. 1 Campolindo (8-2) at No. 8 Livermore (9-1)

DIVISION 3

No. 6 Dublin (6-4) at No. 3 El Cerrito (8-2)

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (5-5) at No.  James Logan (7-3)

No. 4 Antioch (7-3) at No. 5 Ukiah (6-4)

No. 8 San Leandro (6-4) vs. No. 1 Vintage (6-4) at Napa Memorial Stadium

DIVISION 4

No. 6 Alameda (9-1) at No. 3 Miramonte (5-5)

No. 7 Redwood (5-5) at No. 2 Benicia (6-4)

No. 4 Deer Valley (6-4) at No. 4 Granada (5-5)

No. 8 Irvington (7-3) at No. 1 Hayward (7-3)

DIVISION 5

No. 6 Northgate (5-5) at No. 3 Salesian (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 7 Arroyo (8-2) at No. 2 Ferndale (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 5 Maria Carrillo (7-3) at No. 4 Las Lomas (5-5)

No. 8 Analy (6-4) at No. 1 St. Vincent (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 6

No. 6 Mt. Diablo (6-4) at No. 3 Bishop O’Dowd (6-4)

No. 7 Sonoma Valley (9-1) at No. 2 St. Helena (10-0)

No. 5 Petaluma (7-3) at No. 4 Fortuna (6-4)

No. 8 San Rafael (7-3) at No. 1 St. Bernard’s (9-1)

DIVISION 7

No. 6 Redwood Christian (8-2) at No. 3 Willits (7-3)

No. 2 Piedmont (6-4) at No. 7 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (7-3)

No. 5 Concord (6-4) at No. 4 Vallejo (7-3)

No. 8 Archie Williams (6-4) at No. 1 Middletown (8-2)

8-MAN D1

No. 4 Branson (5-5) vs. No. 1 Stuart Hall (10-0) at Kezar Stadium, 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 3 Tomales (7-2) at No. 2 Priory (5-3)

8-MAN D2

No. 4 Potter Valley (4-3) at No. 1 Elsie Allen (7-3)

No. 3 Cornerstone Christian (5-5) at No. 2 South Fork (6-3)

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

