California (CIF) North Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/21/25)

Pinole Valley girls basketball vs. Marin Catholic NCS playoffs
Pinole Valley girls basketball vs. Marin Catholic NCS playoffs / Lizeth Lafferty

The CIF's North Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in seven divisions on Sunday.

One round of play is in the books. Check out all the first-round winners below.

The playoffs began Tuesday in three divisions (D1, D3, D5), continued Wednesday with first-round games in three more divisions (D2, D4, D6) and finally first-rouond games began Thursday in the coveted 6-team Open Division bracket.

The top teams move to the Open and all of those teams advance to the Northern California regional in two weeks regardless of NCS results.

The rest of the divisions feature 12-16 teams and the top three placers advance to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot. Those should be exciiting games, perhaps more drama there than championship games.

Top seeds in each divisions are Acalanes (Open Division), Clayton Valley Charter (Division 1), Justin-Siena (D2), St. Bernard's (D3), Encinal (D4), Cloverdale (D5) and Ferndale (D6).

Defending champions are Cardinal Newman (Open Division), Salesian (D1), Redwood (D2), Marin Catholic (D3), St. Patrick-St. Vincent (D4), San Domenico (D5) and San Francisco Waldorf (D6).

Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. First-round scores are also below.

2025 NCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
No. 4 Cardinal Newman 51, No. 5 Piedmont 45

No. 3 Carondelet 83, No. 6 Salesian 55

Division 1
No. 9 Northgate 65, No. 8 Dublin 58 

No. 4 Eureka 39, No. 13 Washington-Fremont 36 

No. 5 California 44, No. 12 Miramonte 19

No. 2 Bishop O’Dowd 72, No. 15 American 33

No. 10 Alameda 67, No. 7 San Marin 32

No. 14 Montgomery 48, No. 3 Arcata 41

No. 6 Redwood 63, No. 11 Freedom 45

Division 2
No. 9 Pinole Valley 60, No. 8 Lick-Wilmerding 59

No. 4 Moreau Catholic 47, No. 13 Healdsburg 30

No. 5 McKinleyville 49, No. 12 Heritage 45

No. 2 University 47, No. 15 American Canyon 45

No. 7 Campolindo 47, No. 10 Ukiah 34

No. 3 Marin Catholic 54, No. 14 Mt. Diablo 45

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 53, No. 11 Alhambra 36

Division 3
No. 8 San Domenico 51, No. 9 Benicia 47

No. 4 Branson 50, No. 13 Antioch 38 

No. 5 Dougherty Valley 45, No. 12 Pittsburg 25 

No. 2 St. Mary’s-Berkeley (17-15), bye

No. 10 Monte Vista 51, No. 7 James Logan 40

No. 3 Middletown 52, No. 14 Mt. Eden 43

No. 6 Fortuna 47, No. 11 Kelseyville 29

Division 4
No. 9 Archie Williams 47, No. 8 Santa Rosa 38

No. 4 Rancho Cotate 58, No. 13 Novato 35

No. 5 Sonoma Valley 49, No. 12 Kennedy-Richmond 36

No. 7 Las Lomas 37, No. 10 Marin Academy 32

No. 3 Sonoma Academy 62, No. 14 Arroyo 32

No. 6 Hoopa Valley 61, No. 11 Tamalpais 49

Division 5
No. 8 Berean Christian 56, No. 9 Making Waves Academy 52 

No. 4 Urban 60, No. 13 Gateway 41

No. 5 Fort Bragg 65, No. 12 St. Joseph-Notre Dame 45

No. 2 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (12-14), bye

No. 7 International-SF 39, No. 10 Calistoga 26

No. 3 Willits 59, No. 14 Redwood Christian 20 

No. 6 Kennedy-Fremont 44, No. 11 Swett 35 

Division 6
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

