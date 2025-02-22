California (CIF) North Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/21/25)
The CIF's North Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in seven divisions on Sunday.
One round of play is in the books. Check out all the first-round winners below.
The playoffs began Tuesday in three divisions (D1, D3, D5), continued Wednesday with first-round games in three more divisions (D2, D4, D6) and finally first-rouond games began Thursday in the coveted 6-team Open Division bracket.
The top teams move to the Open and all of those teams advance to the Northern California regional in two weeks regardless of NCS results.
The rest of the divisions feature 12-16 teams and the top three placers advance to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot. Those should be exciiting games, perhaps more drama there than championship games.
- NORTH COAST SECTION | Boys basketball playoff brackets
Top seeds in each divisions are Acalanes (Open Division), Clayton Valley Charter (Division 1), Justin-Siena (D2), St. Bernard's (D3), Encinal (D4), Cloverdale (D5) and Ferndale (D6).
Defending champions are Cardinal Newman (Open Division), Salesian (D1), Redwood (D2), Marin Catholic (D3), St. Patrick-St. Vincent (D4), San Domenico (D5) and San Francisco Waldorf (D6).
Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. First-round scores are also below.
2025 NCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
Pick 'Ems
No. 4 Cardinal Newman 51, No. 5 Piedmont 45
No. 3 Carondelet 83, No. 6 Salesian 55
Division 1
Pick 'Ems
No. 9 Northgate 65, No. 8 Dublin 58
No. 4 Eureka 39, No. 13 Washington-Fremont 36
No. 5 California 44, No. 12 Miramonte 19
No. 2 Bishop O’Dowd 72, No. 15 American 33
No. 10 Alameda 67, No. 7 San Marin 32
No. 14 Montgomery 48, No. 3 Arcata 41
No. 6 Redwood 63, No. 11 Freedom 45
Division 2
Pick 'Ems
No. 9 Pinole Valley 60, No. 8 Lick-Wilmerding 59
No. 4 Moreau Catholic 47, No. 13 Healdsburg 30
No. 5 McKinleyville 49, No. 12 Heritage 45
No. 2 University 47, No. 15 American Canyon 45
No. 7 Campolindo 47, No. 10 Ukiah 34
No. 3 Marin Catholic 54, No. 14 Mt. Diablo 45
No. 6 Maria Carrillo 53, No. 11 Alhambra 36
Division 3
Pick 'Ems
No. 8 San Domenico 51, No. 9 Benicia 47
No. 4 Branson 50, No. 13 Antioch 38
No. 5 Dougherty Valley 45, No. 12 Pittsburg 25
No. 2 St. Mary’s-Berkeley (17-15), bye
No. 10 Monte Vista 51, No. 7 James Logan 40
No. 3 Middletown 52, No. 14 Mt. Eden 43
No. 6 Fortuna 47, No. 11 Kelseyville 29
Division 4
Pick 'Ems
No. 9 Archie Williams 47, No. 8 Santa Rosa 38
No. 4 Rancho Cotate 58, No. 13 Novato 35
No. 5 Sonoma Valley 49, No. 12 Kennedy-Richmond 36
No. 7 Las Lomas 37, No. 10 Marin Academy 32
No. 3 Sonoma Academy 62, No. 14 Arroyo 32
No. 6 Hoopa Valley 61, No. 11 Tamalpais 49
Division 5
Pick 'Ems
No. 8 Berean Christian 56, No. 9 Making Waves Academy 52
No. 4 Urban 60, No. 13 Gateway 41
No. 5 Fort Bragg 65, No. 12 St. Joseph-Notre Dame 45
No. 2 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (12-14), bye
No. 7 International-SF 39, No. 10 Calistoga 26
No. 3 Willits 59, No. 14 Redwood Christian 20
No. 6 Kennedy-Fremont 44, No. 11 Swett 35