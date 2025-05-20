High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/19/2025)

Top seeds in each division are Liberty (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), Del Norte (D3), Northgate (D4), McKinleyville (D5) and Kelseyville (D6)

Mitch Stephens

Granada senior Delaney Aumua watches ball in flight during East Bay Athletic League game at Foothill May 2 2025. Aumua, who holds the North Coast Section record for career home runs (46) and single season (18, this season), leads the Matadors into a first-round Division 1 game Wednesday at Alameda. / Photo by Livermore-Granada boosters

The North Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets have been released.

All six Divisions get underway with first-round action on Tuesday, with the single-elimination tournament concluding May 30-31.

The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.

Top seeds in each division are Liberty (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), Del Norte (D3), Northgate (D4), McKinleyville (D5) and Kelseyville (D6). 

The defending champions are Amador Valley (D1), Casa Grande (D2), Cardinal Newman (D3), St. Helena (D4), Berean Christian (D5) and South Fork (D6).

2025 North Coast Section softball brackets

