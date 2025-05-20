California (CIF) North Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/19/2025)
Top seeds in each division are Liberty (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), Del Norte (D3), Northgate (D4), McKinleyville (D5) and Kelseyville (D6)
The North Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets have been released.
All six Divisions get underway with first-round action on Tuesday, with the single-elimination tournament concluding May 30-31.
The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.
Top seeds in each division are Liberty (D1), Cardinal Newman (D2), Del Norte (D3), Northgate (D4), McKinleyville (D5) and Kelseyville (D6).
The defending champions are Amador Valley (D1), Casa Grande (D2), Cardinal Newman (D3), St. Helena (D4), Berean Christian (D5) and South Fork (D6).
2025 North Coast Section softball brackets
Published