California (CIF) Northern Section baseball high school playoff brackets (5/16/2025)

Top seeds in each division are Chico (D2), West Valley (D3), Winters (D4), Mt. Shasta (D5), Los Molinos (D6) and Loyalton (D7)

West Valley (left) defeated Red Bluff 6-4 on March 7 and both teams are in the CIF Northern Section playoffs. Red Bluff is the No. 2 seed in Division 2, while West Valley is top seed in Division 3.
West Valley (left) defeated Red Bluff 6-4 on March 7 and both teams are in the CIF Northern Section playoffs. Red Bluff is the No. 2 seed in Division 2, while West Valley is top seed in Division 3. / Photo by Steve Carrell

The Northern Section baseball high school playoff brackets have been released.

Five of the six divisions will be underway by Friday, May 16, with Division 7 opening on May 20. Championship games on scheduled May 24.

CIF Northern Regional play runs June 3-7 with no state championships yet approved.

Defending champions are Chico (D2), Gridley (D3), Colusa (D4), Etna (D5) and Redding Christian (D6).

2025 Northern Section baseball brackets

