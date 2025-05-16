California (CIF) Northern Section baseball high school playoff brackets (5/16/2025)
Top seeds in each division are Chico (D2), West Valley (D3), Winters (D4), Mt. Shasta (D5), Los Molinos (D6) and Loyalton (D7)
The Northern Section baseball high school playoff brackets have been released.
Five of the six divisions will be underway by Friday, May 16, with Division 7 opening on May 20. Championship games on scheduled May 24.
CIF Northern Regional play runs June 3-7 with no state championships yet approved.
Top seeds in each division are Chico (D2), West Valley (D3), Winters (D4), Mt. Shasta (D5), Los Molinos (D6) and Loyalton (D7).
Defending champions are Chico (D2), Gridley (D3), Colusa (D4), Etna (D5) and Redding Christian (D6).
2025 Northern Section baseball brackets
Published