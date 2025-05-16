California (CIF) Northern Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/16/2025)
Top seeds in each division are Pleasant Valley (D2), Lassen (D3), Colusa (D4), East Nicolaus (D5) and Los Molinos (D6/7)
The Northern Section softball high school playoff brackets have been released.
All five divisions begin Friday, May 16, with championship games on May 24.
CIF Northern Regional play runs June 3-7 with no state championships yet approved.
Defending champions are Pleasant Valley (D2/3), University Prep (D4), East Nicolaus (D5) and Etna (D6).
2025 Northern Section softball brackets
