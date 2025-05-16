High School

California (CIF) Northern Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/16/2025)

Top seeds in each division are Pleasant Valley (D2), Lassen (D3), Colusa (D4), East Nicolaus (D5) and Los Molinos (D6/7)

Mitch Stephens

Foothill (Palo Cedro) pitcher Elisea Wiegand and her team enter the Northern Section Division 2 Super Regional as the No. 3 seed. Wiegand is 15-2 with a 1.47 ERA . She's struck out 257 batters in 128.1 innings, including 31 in a 13-inning 2-1 win over Red Bluff.
Foothill (Palo Cedro) pitcher Elisea Wiegand and her team enter the Northern Section Division 2 Super Regional as the No. 3 seed. Wiegand is 15-2 with a 1.47 ERA . She's struck out 257 batters in 128.1 innings, including 31 in a 13-inning 2-1 win over Red Bluff. / Photo by Steve Carrell

The Northern Section softball high school playoff brackets have been released.

All five divisions begin Friday, May 16, with championship games on May 24.

CIF Northern Regional play runs June 3-7 with no state championships yet approved.

Top seeds in each division are Pleasant Valley (D2), Lassen (D3), Colusa (D4), East Nicolaus (D5) and Los Molinos (D6/7).

Defending champions are Pleasant Valley (D2/3), University Prep (D4), East Nicolaus (D5) and Etna (D6).

2025 Northern Section softball brackets

manual

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California