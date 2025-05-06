High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups (5/5/2025)

Mitch Stephens

St. Mary's-Stockton baseball sophomore David Haggerty during game at Edison Huntington Beach in 2025
St. Mary's-Stockton baseball sophomore David Haggerty during game at Edison Huntington Beach in 2025 / Photo by Terry Jack

And away we go. The Sac-Joaquin Section starts the 2025 spring baseball playoffs for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and the brackets were recently released.

Play in games begin Monday with first-round games starting Tuesday in Division 5, 6 and 7 and first-round games starting Wednesday in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

In all, seven divisional champions will be crowned May 22-24.

Top seeds are St. Mary's (Division 1), Jesuit (D2), Oakmont (D3), Bradshaw Christian (D4), Lincoln (D5), Bear River (D6) and Turlock Christian (D7).

Defending champions are St. Mary's (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Oakmont (D3), Casa Roble (D4), Bradshaw Christian (D5), Leroy Green Academy (D6) and Woodland Christian (D7).

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION (CIF) 2025 BASEBALL BRACKETS

