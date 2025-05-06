California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups (5/5/2025)
Top seeds are St. Mary's (Division 1), Jesuit (D2), Oakmont (D3), Bradshaw Christian (D4), Lincoln (D5), Bear River (D6) and Turlock Christian (D7)
And away we go. The Sac-Joaquin Section starts the 2025 spring baseball playoffs for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and the brackets were recently released.
Play in games begin Monday with first-round games starting Tuesday in Division 5, 6 and 7 and first-round games starting Wednesday in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
In all, seven divisional champions will be crowned May 22-24.
Defending champions are St. Mary's (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Oakmont (D3), Casa Roble (D4), Bradshaw Christian (D5), Leroy Green Academy (D6) and Woodland Christian (D7).
SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION (CIF) 2025 BASEBALL BRACKETS
