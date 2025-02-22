California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/21/2025)
The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions last week. One round of games is in the books.
The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features at least 16 teams.
Top seeds in each divisions heading in were Modesto Christian (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Christian Brothers (D3), Natomas (D4), Woodland Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).
Defending champions are Modesto Christian (D1), Vanden (D2), Sacramento (D3), Venture Academy (D4), Ripon Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).
Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Included below are first-round scores.
2025 SJS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Division 1
Pick 'Ems
No. 1 Modesto Christian 74, No. 16 Pitman 35
No. 8 Franklin 57, No. 9 Oak Ridge 49
No. 5 Monterey Trail 83, No. 12 Edison
No. 4 Lincoln 84, No. 13 Gregori 51
No. 3 Folsom 84, No. 14 Enochs 39
No. 6 Vanden 64, No. 11 Mountain House 42
No. 10 Weston Ranch 56, No. 7 Sheldon 53
No. 2 Inderkum 81, No. 15 Turlock 33