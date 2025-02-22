High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/21/2025)

Quarterfinal games are all in the books; Semifinal matchups decide state berths

Mitch Stephens

Guard Gavin Sykes of Modesto Christian soars to the basket against St. Joseph in the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. Modesto Christian is the No. 1 seed in the SJS D1 playoffs.
Guard Gavin Sykes of Modesto Christian soars to the basket against St. Joseph in the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. Modesto Christian is the No. 1 seed in the SJS D1 playoffs. / Photo by Dennis Lee

The CIF's Sac-Joaquin Section unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in six divisions last week. One round of games is in the books.

The top four teams in each of the top five divisions all advance to the state tournament. Each Division features at least 16 teams.

Top seeds in each divisions heading in were Modesto Christian (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Christian Brothers (D3), Natomas (D4), Woodland Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).

Defending champions are Modesto Christian (D1), Vanden (D2), Sacramento (D3), Venture Academy (D4), Ripon Christian (D5) and Stone Ridge Christian (D6).

Below are the links to each Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. Included below are first-round scores.

2025 SJS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Division 1
No. 1 Modesto Christian 74, No. 16 Pitman 35

No. 8 Franklin 57, No. 9 Oak Ridge 49

No. 5 Monterey Trail 83, No. 12 Edison

No. 4 Lincoln 84, No. 13 Gregori 51

No. 3 Folsom 84, No. 14 Enochs 39

No. 6 Vanden 64, No. 11 Mountain House 42

No. 10 Weston Ranch 56, No. 7 Sheldon 53

No. 2 Inderkum 81, No. 15 Turlock 33

Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Division 5
Division 6

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

