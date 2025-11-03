California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 2, 2025
The 2025 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs.
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs culminate with the section championships on November 28.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Bowl Games (select to view full bracket details)
Bowl Games - November 7, 2025
West Park vs. Pleasant Grove - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Whitney vs. Franklin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Turlock - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Stagg vs. Laguna Creek - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Kimball vs. Pitman - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Tokay vs. Mountain House - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Enochs vs. Golden Valley - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Christian Brothers vs. Rodriguez - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Johansen vs. Gregori - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Elk Grove vs. Vista del Lago - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Atwater vs. Davis - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Bella Vista vs. Del Campo - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Nevada Union vs. Sacramento - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Yuba City vs. Antelope - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Patterson vs. Los Banos - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Wood vs. Woodland - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 Football Bracket
Folsom vs. Downey - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Monterey Trail vs. Inderkum - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Oak Ridge vs. Central Catholic - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Grant Union vs. Edison - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 Football Bracket
First Round - November 14, 2025
Manteca vs. Tracy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
St. Mary's vs. Jesuit - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Granite Bay vs. Chavez - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Del Oro vs. Chavez - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 Football Bracket
First Round - November 14, 2025
Woodcreek vs. Destiny Christian Academy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Vacaville vs. Rio Americano - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Oakdale vs. Ponderosa - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Merced vs. Vanden - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 Football Bracket
First Round - November 14, 2025
Twelve Bridges vs. Fairfield - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
East Union vs. Placer - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Roseville vs. Escalon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Hughson vs. Pioneer - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 Football Bracket
First Round - November 14, 2025
Casa Roble vs. Oakmont - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Lathrop - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Hilmar vs. Rio Linda - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Sutter vs. Rosemont - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 Football Bracket
First Round - November 14, 2025
Sonora vs. Wheatland - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Woodland Christian vs. Bradshaw Christian - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Liberty Ranch vs. Ripon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Ripon Christian vs. Amador - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 7 Football Bracket
First Round - November 14, 2025
Calaveras Hills vs. Le Grand - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Mariposa County vs. Denair - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Stone Ridge Christian vs. Linden - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Summerville vs. Rio Vista - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 8 Football Bracket
First Round - November 14, 2025
Mira Loma vs. Valley - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Delta vs. Valley Christian Academy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Foresthill vs. Florin - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Vacaville Christian vs. Encina Prep - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
