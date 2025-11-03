High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 2, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs

CJ Vafiadis

Granite Bay Running Back
Granite Bay Running Back / Photo: Gary Jones

The 2025 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs.

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs culminate with the section championships on November 28.

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 7, 2025

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Bowl Games (select to view full bracket details)

Bowl Games - November 7, 2025

West Park vs. Pleasant Grove - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Whitney vs. Franklin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Turlock - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Stagg vs. Laguna Creek - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Kimball vs. Pitman - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Tokay vs. Mountain House - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Enochs vs. Golden Valley - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Christian Brothers vs. Rodriguez - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Johansen vs. Gregori - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Elk Grove vs. Vista del Lago - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Atwater vs. Davis - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Bella Vista vs. Del Campo - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Nevada Union vs. Sacramento - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Yuba City vs. Antelope - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Patterson vs. Los Banos - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Wood vs. Woodland - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 Football Bracket

Folsom vs. Downey - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Monterey Trail vs. Inderkum - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Oak Ridge vs. Central Catholic - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Grant Union vs. Edison - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 Football Bracket

First Round - November 14, 2025

Manteca vs. Tracy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

St. Mary's vs. Jesuit - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Granite Bay vs. Chavez - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Del Oro vs. Chavez - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 Football Bracket

First Round - November 14, 2025

Woodcreek vs. Destiny Christian Academy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Vacaville vs. Rio Americano - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Oakdale vs. Ponderosa - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Merced vs. Vanden - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 Football Bracket

First Round - November 14, 2025

Twelve Bridges vs. Fairfield - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

East Union vs. Placer - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Roseville vs. Escalon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Hughson vs. Pioneer - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 Football Bracket

First Round - November 14, 2025

Casa Roble vs. Oakmont - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Lathrop - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Hilmar vs. Rio Linda - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Sutter vs. Rosemont - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 Football Bracket

First Round - November 14, 2025

Sonora vs. Wheatland - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Woodland Christian vs. Bradshaw Christian - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Liberty Ranch vs. Ripon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Ripon Christian vs. Amador - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 7 Football Bracket

First Round - November 14, 2025

Calaveras Hills vs. Le Grand - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Mariposa County vs. Denair - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Linden - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Summerville vs. Rio Vista - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

2025 California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 8 Football Bracket

First Round - November 14, 2025

Mira Loma vs. Valley - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Delta vs. Valley Christian Academy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Foresthill vs. Florin - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Vacaville Christian vs. Encina Prep - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

