California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school softball playoff complete results, brackets (5/23/2025)
The Sac-Joaquin Section has crowned one champion and has six more to go.
Foresthill won the Division 7 title last week with a wild 7-6 win over Denair, utilizing a five-run top of the fifth inning rally. Ashtyn Keon, a freshman, had a single, triple and three RBI and Fallon Parks, another freshman added a single, double and two RBI, making a winner out of Lynnsey Drone, who struck out five and allowed just two hits.
Yes, Drone is also a freshman lifting the Wildires to an 11-5 record.
The rest of the six championship games will be played on Saturday.
Those games include:
Division 1
- No. 1 Del Oro (28-1) vs. No. 2 Oak Ridge (23-4), 4 p.m. at Sacramento State
Del Oro breezed into the finals with a 12-0 win over Sheldon, while Oak Ridge pulled out a 4-3 win over Tracy scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Emery Glaser had three hits including a double for the Trojans.
Division 2
- No. 1 Rocklin (22-5) vs. No. 2 Whitney (22-9-1), 1 p.m. at Sac State
Rocklin forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh, then pushed across the game-winner in the eighth to beat Vacaville 6-5 in a semifinal win. Katie Wetteland went 3-for-4 with three RBI for the winners. Whitney reached the finals with a 7-1 win over Woodcreek thanks to a home run and four RBI from Tylie Kitchen, three hits by Brooklyn Steele and 10 strikeouts from freshman winning pitcher Taylor Cordell.
Division 3
- No. 1 Central Catholic (26-5) vs. No. 2 Vanden (20-4), 4 p.m. at Cosumnes River College
Central Catholic got a four-hitter with four strikeouts from sophomore Stephanie Garcia in a 1-0 semifinal win over Manteca, while Vanden lashed 15 hits, including two each from Amiya Clay, Mya Evans, Mariah Aguilling, DJ Evans, Niayli Calvo and KJ Horton to defeat Ponderosa, 13-5.
Division 4
- No. 1 Destiny Christian Academy (22-2) vs. No. 2 Pioneer (23-5), 10 a.m. at Sac State
Destiny Christian scored eight runs in the fourth to break open a tight game in a 13-3 semifinal win over Placer, while While Pioneer got a home run and three RBI from Caitlin Mayfield in an 8-2 win over East Union.
Division 5
- No. 4 Liberty Ranch (20-5) vs. No. 7 Calaveras (18-7-1), 1 p.m. at Cosumnes River College
Liberty Ranch got solo home runs from Bella Granata and Paityn Snow in a 4-1 semifinal win over Casa Roble, while Calaveras pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to edge host Livingston 2-1. Winning pitcher Kamryn Thornburg, a sophomore, struck out 15.
Division 6
- No. 1 Argonaut (23-5) vs. No. 2 Le Grande (23-7), 10 a.m. at Cosumnes River College
Argonaut moved into the finals with an 18-2 semifinal win over Colfax, while Le Grand pulled out a 4-3 victory over B ig Valley Christian.