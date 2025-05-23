High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school softball playoff complete results, brackets (5/23/2025)

Foresthill wins Division 7 championship; 6 more title games scheduled for Saturday at either Sacramento State or Cosumnes River College

Oak Ridge first baseman Brooklyn Paratore records a putout during a a 7-1 Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoff win over Folsom on May 16
Oak Ridge first baseman Brooklyn Paratore records a putout during a a 7-1 Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoff win over Folsom on May 16 / Photo by Dorie Anderson

The Sac-Joaquin Section has crowned one champion and has six more to go.

Foresthill won the Division 7 title last week with a wild 7-6 win over Denair, utilizing a five-run top of the fifth inning rally. Ashtyn Keon, a freshman, had a single, triple and three RBI and Fallon Parks, another freshman added a single, double and two RBI, making a winner out of Lynnsey Drone, who struck out five and allowed just two hits.

Yes, Drone is also a freshman lifting the Wildires to an 11-5 record.

The rest of the six championship games will be played on Saturday.

Those games include:

Division 1

  • No. 1 Del Oro (28-1) vs. No. 2 Oak Ridge (23-4), 4 p.m. at Sacramento State

Del Oro breezed into the finals with a 12-0 win over Sheldon, while Oak Ridge pulled out a 4-3 win over Tracy scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Emery Glaser had three hits including a double for the Trojans.

Division 2

  • No. 1 Rocklin (22-5) vs. No. 2 Whitney (22-9-1), 1 p.m. at Sac State

Rocklin forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh, then pushed across the game-winner in the eighth to beat Vacaville 6-5 in a semifinal win. Katie Wetteland went 3-for-4 with three RBI for the winners. Whitney reached the finals with a 7-1 win over Woodcreek thanks to a home run and four RBI from Tylie Kitchen, three hits by Brooklyn Steele and 10 strikeouts from freshman winning pitcher Taylor Cordell.

Division 3

  • No. 1 Central Catholic (26-5) vs. No. 2 Vanden (20-4), 4 p.m. at Cosumnes River College

Central Catholic got a four-hitter with four strikeouts from sophomore Stephanie Garcia in a 1-0 semifinal win over Manteca, while Vanden lashed 15 hits, including two each from Amiya Clay, Mya Evans, Mariah Aguilling, DJ Evans, Niayli Calvo and KJ Horton to defeat Ponderosa, 13-5.

Division 4

  • No. 1 Destiny Christian Academy (22-2) vs. No. 2 Pioneer (23-5), 10 a.m. at Sac State

Destiny Christian scored eight runs in the fourth to break open a tight game in a 13-3 semifinal win over Placer, while While Pioneer got a home run and three RBI from Caitlin Mayfield in an 8-2 win over East Union.

Division 5

  • No. 4 Liberty Ranch (20-5) vs. No. 7 Calaveras (18-7-1), 1 p.m. at Cosumnes River College

Liberty Ranch got solo home runs from Bella Granata and Paityn Snow in a 4-1 semifinal win over Casa Roble, while Calaveras pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to edge host Livingston 2-1. Winning pitcher Kamryn Thornburg, a sophomore, struck out 15.

Division 6

  • No. 1 Argonaut (23-5) vs. No. 2 Le Grande (23-7), 10 a.m. at Cosumnes River College

Argonaut moved into the finals with an 18-2 semifinal win over Colfax, while Le Grand pulled out a 4-3 victory over B ig Valley Christian.

2025 SJS softball brackets

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

