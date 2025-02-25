High School

California (CIF) San Diego Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets update, matchups, (2/24/2025)

Top seed Francis Parker and No. 2 La Jolla Country Day appear on a Open Division collision course as semifinal play continues across all divisions Tuesday

Mitch Stephens

Mission Hills guard Bayanai Cordova attempts to get the ball over a Fallbrook during a Jan. 25 game won by the Grizzlies 93-55.
Mission Hills guard Bayanai Cordova attempts to get the ball over a Fallbrook during a Jan. 25 game won by the Grizzlies 93-55. / Photo: Rudy Schmoke

The CIF's San Diego Section girls basketball season is in its final week as semifinals and finals are scheduled starting Tuesday among all seven divisions in the 2025 girls basketball brackets.

The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.

Quarterfinal play took place Friday and Saturday with semifinal action continuing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Top seeds in every divisions are Francis Parker (Open Division), Rancho Buena Vista (D1), Bishop's (D2), Christian (D3), Patrick Henry (D4), Coronado (D5) and Warner (5-AA).

Defending champions are Mission Hills (Open Division), Cathedral Catholic (D1), Francis Parker (D2), Montgomery (D3), Escondido Charter (D4), Escondido (D5) and Rock Academy (D5-AA).

Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. There's also every quarterfinal score listed in every division. Click on the division link to review the entire tournament.

2025 SDS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
Pick 'E'ms

No. 1 Francis Parker 38, No. 8 Rancho Bernardo 24

No. 4 Westview 53, No. 5 Grossmont 40

No. 3 Mission HIlls 73, No. 6 Cathedral Catholic 34

California high school girls basketball
No. 2 La Jolla Country Day 76, No. 7 El Capitan 29

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Rancho Buena Vista 45, No. 9 Oceanside 40

No. 5 Carlsbad 57, No. 4 Torrey Pines 39

No. 6 Mater Dei Catholic 47, No. 3 Scripps Ranch 38

No. 2 Victory Christian Academy 64, No. 7 San Marcos 32

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Bishop's 70, No. 8 University City 47

No. 5 Montgomery 56, No. 4 Vincent Memorial 49

No. 3 Otay Ranch 41, No. 6 West Hills 38

No. 2 Imprerial 49, No. 7 St. Joseph Academy 23

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Christian 60, No. 8 Mission Vista 43

No. 4 La Jolla 39, No. 5 San Dieguito Academy 35

No. 3 Central 65, No. 6 Valley Central 53

No. 2 Escondido Charter 65, No. 7 Hoover 36

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

No. 9 Escondido 36, No. 1 Patrick Henry 34

No. 4 El Cajon Valley 50, No. 5 Canyon Hills 24

No. 6 Brawley 54, No. 14 Cula Vista 34

No. 7 Crawford 46, No. 2 Tri-City Christian 33

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Coronado 38, No. 9 High Tech NC 17

No. 4 Del Lago Academy 45, No. 5 Southwest SD 31

No. 3 O'Farrell Charter 53, No. 6 Coastal Academy 23

No. 2 Santana 41, No. 7 San Pasqual 12

Division 5-AA
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Warner 60, No. 8 Calexico Mission 3

No. 4 School for Entreprenue & Technology 33, No. 5 Ocean View Christian 15

No. 3 San diego Academy 54, No. 6 Liberty Charter 20

No. 2 Foothills Christian 64, Chula Vista Learning Community 11

Mitch Stephens
