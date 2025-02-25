California (CIF) San Diego Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets update, matchups, (2/24/2025)
The CIF's San Diego Section girls basketball season is in its final week as semifinals and finals are scheduled starting Tuesday among all seven divisions in the 2025 girls basketball brackets.
The champions in each division advance to the CIF South Regional and the all eight teams in the Open — considered the top eight teams in the section — advance as well.
Quarterfinal play took place Friday and Saturday with semifinal action continuing Tuesday and Wednesday.
Top seeds in every divisions are Francis Parker (Open Division), Rancho Buena Vista (D1), Bishop's (D2), Christian (D3), Patrick Henry (D4), Coronado (D5) and Warner (5-AA).
Defending champions are Mission Hills (Open Division), Cathedral Catholic (D1), Francis Parker (D2), Montgomery (D3), Escondido Charter (D4), Escondido (D5) and Rock Academy (D5-AA).
Below are the links to each San Diego Section bracket by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament. There's also every quarterfinal score listed in every division. Click on the division link to review the entire tournament.
2025 SDS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
Pick 'E'ms
No. 1 Francis Parker 38, No. 8 Rancho Bernardo 24
No. 4 Westview 53, No. 5 Grossmont 40
No. 3 Mission HIlls 73, No. 6 Cathedral Catholic 34
No. 2 La Jolla Country Day 76, No. 7 El Capitan 29
Division 1
Pick 'Ems
No. 1 Rancho Buena Vista 45, No. 9 Oceanside 40
No. 5 Carlsbad 57, No. 4 Torrey Pines 39
No. 6 Mater Dei Catholic 47, No. 3 Scripps Ranch 38
No. 2 Victory Christian Academy 64, No. 7 San Marcos 32
Division 2
Pick 'Ems
No. 1 Bishop's 70, No. 8 University City 47
No. 5 Montgomery 56, No. 4 Vincent Memorial 49
No. 3 Otay Ranch 41, No. 6 West Hills 38
No. 2 Imprerial 49, No. 7 St. Joseph Academy 23
Division 3
Pick 'Ems
No. 1 Christian 60, No. 8 Mission Vista 43
No. 4 La Jolla 39, No. 5 San Dieguito Academy 35
No. 3 Central 65, No. 6 Valley Central 53
No. 2 Escondido Charter 65, No. 7 Hoover 36
Division 4
Pick 'Ems
No. 9 Escondido 36, No. 1 Patrick Henry 34
No. 4 El Cajon Valley 50, No. 5 Canyon Hills 24
No. 6 Brawley 54, No. 14 Cula Vista 34
No. 7 Crawford 46, No. 2 Tri-City Christian 33
Division 5
Pick 'Ems
No. 1 Coronado 38, No. 9 High Tech NC 17
No. 4 Del Lago Academy 45, No. 5 Southwest SD 31
No. 3 O'Farrell Charter 53, No. 6 Coastal Academy 23
No. 2 Santana 41, No. 7 San Pasqual 12
Division 5-AA
Pick 'Ems
No. 1 Warner 60, No. 8 Calexico Mission 3
No. 4 School for Entreprenue & Technology 33, No. 5 Ocean View Christian 15
No. 3 San diego Academy 54, No. 6 Liberty Charter 20
No. 2 Foothills Christian 64, Chula Vista Learning Community 11