California CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings, March 23

The regular season is well underway. Now that teams have entered league play, head-to-head results will start to shape the Top 25 rankings.

There are six unbeaten teams in the rankings: St. John Bosco, Notre Dame, Corona, Aquinas, Thousand Oaks and South Torrance.

Here are the latest baseball rankings as of March 23, 2026.

TOP 25 RANKINGS

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1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0)

The Braves are dominating early, including five shutout victories.

2. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (10-0)

Knights just rolled through Chaminade in a three-game series 13-2, 11-0 and 5-4. Notre Dame is 5-0 in the Mission League and takes on Crespi this coming week. Malakye Matsumoto leads the team in RBIs (12).

3. CORONA (7-0)

Anthony Murphy showing why he's arguably the best player in California after hitting for the cycle.

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1)

Lancers haven't played a lot of games yet, but will sharpen their proverbial tools at the National High School Invitational this week.

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-2-1)

Oilers have won six straight in the Sunset League. Jared Grindlinger is batting .444.

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-3)

The Wolverines drop after a setback week that saw it lose two out of three to Mission League foe Alemany.

7. NORCO (9-1)

Junior infielder Dylan Seward is batting .548 with 17 hits and 12 RBIs.

8. SOUTH HILLS (10-1)

Carson Baker leads the team in hits and RBIs. The Huskies are 3-0 in the Hacienda League

9. SIERRA CANYON (9-3)

Trailblazers sweep Crespi in three-game series.

10. AQUINAS (6-0)

Johnny Tena, who leads the team in hitting, will anchor the team's hopefull success in North Carolina at the National Invitational.

11. SANTA MARGARITA (9-2)

Eagles start Trinity League play this week against Servite - three game series.

12. ALEMANY (8-3)

The Warriors shoot into the fold after beating Harvard-Westlake two out of three games last week. Brody Thompson is playing lights out.

13. GAHR (5-4-1)

Rubber hits the road this week: showdown with La Mirada in Gateway League.

14. CYPRESS (8-3)

A game will Foothill before playing in the National Classic in Orange County.

15. THOUSAND OAKS (10-0)

Lancers had the week off, now a big three-game series with Calabasas will show if they’re a real contender.

16. ROYAL (9-1)

The Highlanders have sent a message to the Coastal Canyon League through its first three games, beating Moorpark 7-0, Camarillo 12-0 and Simi Valley 6-2. Peyton Visage continues to have an monster season.

17. AYALA (8-1)

Jaden Valenzuela is batting .483 with 14 hits, seven RBIs and two homers.

18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2)

After wins over Hart and Saugus last week, the Lions start Marmonte League play in a three-game series with Newbury Park. Christian Ipsen and Connor Sahagun are each 3-0 from the mound.

19. LA MIRADA (8-2)

Matadores have a chance to move up with a big series against South Hills this week.

20. EL DORADO (8-5)

Senior pitching will carry this team deep into the season

21. SANTIAGO CORONA (9-2)

Started Big VIII League play with a sweep of Eastvale Roosevelt.

22. NEWPORT HARBOR (9-2)

Big week taking two of three of CdM.

23. SERVITE (7-3)

Huge litmus test for the Friars in upcoming series with Santa Margarita.

24. SOUTH TORRANCE (10-0)

Unbeaten record on the line agianst El Segundo this week.

25. FOOTHILL (10-3)

Caden Lauridsen has 18 strikeouts in 23 innings.