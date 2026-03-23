California CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings, March 23
The regular season is well underway. Now that teams have entered league play, head-to-head results will start to shape the Top 25 rankings.
There are six unbeaten teams in the rankings: St. John Bosco, Notre Dame, Corona, Aquinas, Thousand Oaks and South Torrance.
Here are the latest baseball rankings as of March 23, 2026.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0)
The Braves are dominating early, including five shutout victories.
2. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (10-0)
Knights just rolled through Chaminade in a three-game series 13-2, 11-0 and 5-4. Notre Dame is 5-0 in the Mission League and takes on Crespi this coming week. Malakye Matsumoto leads the team in RBIs (12).
3. CORONA (7-0)
Anthony Murphy showing why he's arguably the best player in California after hitting for the cycle.
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1)
Lancers haven't played a lot of games yet, but will sharpen their proverbial tools at the National High School Invitational this week.
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-2-1)
Oilers have won six straight in the Sunset League. Jared Grindlinger is batting .444.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-3)
The Wolverines drop after a setback week that saw it lose two out of three to Mission League foe Alemany.
7. NORCO (9-1)
Junior infielder Dylan Seward is batting .548 with 17 hits and 12 RBIs.
8. SOUTH HILLS (10-1)
Carson Baker leads the team in hits and RBIs. The Huskies are 3-0 in the Hacienda League
9. SIERRA CANYON (9-3)
Trailblazers sweep Crespi in three-game series.
10. AQUINAS (6-0)
Johnny Tena, who leads the team in hitting, will anchor the team's hopefull success in North Carolina at the National Invitational.
11. SANTA MARGARITA (9-2)
Eagles start Trinity League play this week against Servite - three game series.
12. ALEMANY (8-3)
The Warriors shoot into the fold after beating Harvard-Westlake two out of three games last week. Brody Thompson is playing lights out.
13. GAHR (5-4-1)
Rubber hits the road this week: showdown with La Mirada in Gateway League.
14. CYPRESS (8-3)
A game will Foothill before playing in the National Classic in Orange County.
15. THOUSAND OAKS (10-0)
Lancers had the week off, now a big three-game series with Calabasas will show if they’re a real contender.
16. ROYAL (9-1)
The Highlanders have sent a message to the Coastal Canyon League through its first three games, beating Moorpark 7-0, Camarillo 12-0 and Simi Valley 6-2. Peyton Visage continues to have an monster season.
17. AYALA (8-1)
Jaden Valenzuela is batting .483 with 14 hits, seven RBIs and two homers.
18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2)
After wins over Hart and Saugus last week, the Lions start Marmonte League play in a three-game series with Newbury Park. Christian Ipsen and Connor Sahagun are each 3-0 from the mound.
19. LA MIRADA (8-2)
Matadores have a chance to move up with a big series against South Hills this week.
20. EL DORADO (8-5)
Senior pitching will carry this team deep into the season
21. SANTIAGO CORONA (9-2)
Started Big VIII League play with a sweep of Eastvale Roosevelt.
22. NEWPORT HARBOR (9-2)
Big week taking two of three of CdM.
23. SERVITE (7-3)
Huge litmus test for the Friars in upcoming series with Santa Margarita.
24. SOUTH TORRANCE (10-0)
Unbeaten record on the line agianst El Segundo this week.
25. FOOTHILL (10-3)
Caden Lauridsen has 18 strikeouts in 23 innings.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal