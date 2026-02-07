California CIF State Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Feb. 6
For half the CIF State sections, half of California will begin boys basketball playoffs next week. The big one, the Southern Section actually jumps the guyn and will release its playoff pairings on Saturday with the playoffs starting on Wednesday.
Most of the teams in SBLive's/High School On SI California Top 25 rankings reside in the Southern Section. The San Diego, Sac-Joaquin, Los Angeles and Central Sections also open playoffs this week.
Heading into those big games, here is the best of the best, California top 25 teams overall. Southern Section write-ups are from Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 (FEB. 6)
1. SIERRA CANYON (22-1)
The Trailblazers stayed No. 1 wire to wire this season and went unbeaten in the Mission League. The tournament final was canceled. HERE'S WHY
2. REDONDO UNION (25-3)
The team nobody is talking about enough, and capable of winning the whole thing. Bay League champs.
3. SANTA MARGARITA (26-3)
Eagles win the Trinity League for a second year in a row, and did it with a 57-56 win over St. John Bosco without star Kaden Bailey scoring a point.
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (20-7)
Braves finish second in the Trinity League. Christian Collins is all-world.
5. ST. JOSEPH (27-2)
Closes regular season with 49-point win over San Luis Obispo as junior guard Malcolm Price goes for 30. Will have a couple big tests in Central Section, but then will the Knights go South or North. We think North.
6. RIORDAN (17-1)
Not really fair to drop a couple spots, but Crusaders have been off for 10 days — from games anyway — while school navigates a small tuburculosis outbreak. Their last game action was miraculous shot by USF-bound Andrew Hilman, but will finally get back to normal with both class- and court-time starting Monday. As long as opponents play — Bellarmine and St. Francis simply forfeited games — Riordan will play five games in eight days. They have the long bench to do it.
7. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (19-6)
Tyran Stokes who? NaVorro Bowman Jr. is the guy in Sherman Oaks.
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-5)
Wolverines finish in 5th place in the Mission League, but do not count them out. Coach David Rebibo will lock his team in the gym as the postseason approaches.
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (25-5)
The Huskies win the Big VIII League. Josh Giles is likely back in the Open Division.
10. SALESIAN (23-3)
Since a 67-63 loss to St. Joseph at Crush in the Valley, the Pride has won five straight by 22, 26, 11, 34 and 34.
11. LA MIRADA (22-6)
Gene Roebuck leading the way. Matadores are Gateway League champs, again.
12. ETIWANDA (26-2)
The Eagles avenge their earlier season loss to Damien in the Baseline League tournament championship.
13. DAMIEN (26-5)
The Spartans are capable to make noise in the Open Division with its well-rounded group.
14. ST. IGNATIUS (19-2)
Lost buzzer-beat to No. 6 Riordan, but suffered a worse loss with a season-ending injury to arguably the team's best all-around player, 6-9 sophomore Alex Moore with a torn ACL. A very deep squad, the Wildcats pulled off an impressive 63-47 home win Friday after ever-improving Mitty.
15. ST. FRANCIS (21-8)
If Cherif Millogo is healthy, the Golden Knights are an Open Division quality team and their scores show that although this squad might be one year early.
16. CRESPI (19-11)
The Celts could be an Open Division team after beating Harvard-Westlake and a narrow four-point loss to Notre Dame in the Mission League tournament.
17. BUCHANAN (24-3)
The Bears' only loss was to Fairmont Prep (35-21 - that's not a football score!), Liberty-Brentwood (71-56) and Clovis (77-69). They've won nine of 10.
18. SHELDON (23-4)
The Huskies shook off a curious loss at Monterey Trail (68-66) and won easily over Pleasanton Grove (82-44) nd Franklin (75-58). they close the regular season Feb. 13 vs. Laguna Creek.
19. JSERRA (19-12)
The Lions finish third in the Trinity League. They could be the No. 1 team in Division 1 as an automatic qualifier.
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6)
Harvey Kitani has a chance to win a Division 1 title with this group.
21. CREAN LUTHERAN (21-7)
An Open Division roster that could be playing in Division 1. Nice first-year for coach Austin Loeb. Crestview League champs
22. INGLEWOOD (25-5)
Jason Crowe Jr. led the Sentinels to the Ocean League title.
23. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (24-2)
Coach Doug Mitchell is at it again.
24. MODESTO CHRISTIAN (20-6)
Since a tough 54-48 loss to No. 7 Riordan, the Crusaders have won five straight, a couple in clutch fashio over Oakland (74-71 in OT) and Lincoln-Stockton (57-56). Trevor Dickson (20.0 ppg) continues to lead the way.
25. BRENTWOOD (25-3)
Ethan Hill has blossomed this season. Eagles earn a share of the Gold Coast League title.