California (CIF) State boys volleyball high school championship title games are here: (5/29/2025)
The first CIF State Boys Volleyball high school playoff tournament finishes Friday and Saturday in Fresno.
And there are no true surprise teams in the four games all scheded at Fresno City College, the same day as the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis and the team tennis for the first time at Sierra Sports & Racquet Club in Fresno.
There are nothing but first and second seeds left for the state volleyball championships which shake out like this:
DIVISION 1
No. 1 NorCal Mitty (40-2) vs. No. 1 SoCal Mira Costa (36-2)
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Mitty lost its first game of the tournament, but rebounded to beat Clovis East in the semifinals, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18. It's as if the Monarchs got mad for getting beat in the first game and then cruised. Mira Costa recorded its third straight sweep in the semifinals, beating Huntington Beach 26-24, 25-20, 25-16.
DIVISION 2
No. 1 NorCal: Buchanan (30-16) vs. No. 1 SoCal: Mater Dei (30-12-2)
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Buchanan losts its first game of the tournament, but had plenty to beat Del Oro in the semifinals, 25-16, 27-29, 25-18, 25-19 Meanwhile, Mater Dei had to fight off a very tough Francis Park team to win, 25-12, 26-24, 19-25, 27-25.
DIVISION 3
No. 2 NorCal: International (27-7) vs. SoCal: No. 1 Sage Hill (22-11)
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Jags will attempt to win the school's second state title in less than three months after the boys basketball team prevailed in March at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. International fought from behind to win 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 over third-seed Branham. Meanwhile Sage Hill won its second straight sweep with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 win over Clairmont. .
DIVISION 4
No. 2 NorCal: Livingston (37-6) vs. SoCal: No. 1 Mater Dei Catholic (32-10)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
The host Wolves had to battle after two straight sweeps, to knocked off a feisty Oakland squad, 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20. Mater Dei Catholic also had to battle to prevail, winning 25-22, 25-27, 25-13.
See complete brackets below