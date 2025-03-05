California CIF State NorCal playoff girls basketball first-round scores, brackets
It's win or go home in the state of California.
The CIF State playoffs are here. The first round of the tournament in the North from Divisions I through V started Tuesday night. The Open Division (boys and girls) will start Wednesday night.
The quarterfinals will be played Thursday. The semifinals on Saturday and the regional finals are set for Tuesday — winner advances to the CIF State finals in Sacramento on March 14-15.
Here are the most notable scores and games we found around the net (check links below for all the scores) ...
Could there be a bigger stunner than 16th seed San Joaquin Memorial defeating top Division 1 seed Folsom, 84-74? The Panthers (23-6), which lost in the Central Section quarterfinals 66-63 to Central, moves on to the quarterfinals of NorCal against Piedmont, a surprisingly lopsided 60-29 winner at Oakland Tech.
Sienna Evans had 27 points for SJM, Gia Souza added 21 points and Alexa Raquelle 20. That's 68 of the 84.
The other bigger upset was 11th seed Bishop O'Dowd, which always seems to peak this time of year, defeating host Riordan 45-39. O'Dowd (20-8) now travels to third seed Carondelet (26-6), a 62-57 winner over Saint Francis.
All the higher seeds in Division 1 advanced: No. 2 Clovis, No. 4 St. Mary's-Stockton, No. 5 Priory and No. 7 Cardinal Newman.