CIF Girls Basketball California State Tournament brackets: Ontario Christian, Mitty top Open seeds
A third and deciding meeting between two of the nation's top teams appears on the horizon. That's if the CIF State Tournament bracket seedings hold true.
Southern Section champion Ontario Christian, fresh off a victory over two-time defending Open state champion Etiwanda, and four-time consecutive Central Coast Section champion Mitty are the top seeds in the Open Divisions, it was just announced by the California Interscholastic Federation.
Ontario Christian (28-1) is the No. 1 seed in the Southern California Open Division, which features six teams, including nationally ranked Etiwanda (No. 2, 25-5), No. 3 Mater Dei (28-3) and No. 4 Sierra Canyon (27-2). Fifth-seed Mission Hills (23-8) and No. 6 Bishop Montgomery (22-5) round out the field.
In the North, Mitty (25-3) is the top seed, followed by No. 2 Clovis West (32-0), No. 3 San Ramon Valley (27-3), No. 4 Acalanes (28-2), No. 5 McClatchy (24-6) and No. 6 Pinewood (23-4).
Mitty and Ontario Christian split two meetings, however in the second contest, a 61-44 Ontario Christian win, Mitty's two-time national Player of the Year McKenna Woliczko went down with a season-ending knee injury. With her they beat Ontario Christian, 59-34 for the Nike TOC championship.
Other top seeds in other divisions: Folsom (D1 North), Fairmont Prep (D1 South), Caruthers (D2 North), Monache (D2 South), Immanuel (D3 North), Palisades (D3 South), Liberty Ranch (D4 North), Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary (D4 South), Summit Shasta (D5 North), Kennedy (D5 South) and Ferndale (D6 North).