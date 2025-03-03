High School

CIF Girls Basketball California State Tournament brackets: Ontario Christian, Mitty top Open seeds

Teams that have split two games this season have tough roads to reach a third meeting; Etiwanda and unbeaten Clovis North are No. 2 seeds in California's top division

Mitch Stephens

Ontario Christian's Tati Griffin (12) and Dani Robinson enjoy a moment during their team's 61-44 win over Archbishop Mitty in the 4th Sabrina Ionecus Showcase in Concord
Ontario Christian's Tati Griffin (12) and Dani Robinson enjoy a moment during their team's 61-44 win over Archbishop Mitty in the 4th Sabrina Ionecus Showcase in Concord / Photo: Dennis Lee

A third and deciding meeting between two of the nation's top teams appears on the horizon. That's if the CIF State Tournament bracket seedings hold true.

Southern Section champion Ontario Christian, fresh off a victory over two-time defending Open state champion Etiwanda, and four-time consecutive Central Coast Section champion Mitty are the top seeds in the Open Divisions, it was just announced by the California Interscholastic Federation.

Ontario Christian (28-1) is the No. 1 seed in the Southern California Open Division, which features six teams, including nationally ranked Etiwanda (No. 2, 25-5), No. 3 Mater Dei (28-3) and No. 4 Sierra Canyon (27-2). Fifth-seed Mission Hills (23-8) and No. 6 Bishop Montgomery (22-5) round out the field.

In the North, Mitty (25-3) is the top seed, followed by No. 2 Clovis West (32-0), No. 3 San Ramon Valley (27-3), No. 4 Acalanes (28-2), No. 5 McClatchy (24-6) and No. 6 Pinewood (23-4).

Mitty and Ontario Christian split two meetings, however in the second contest, a 61-44 Ontario Christian win, Mitty's two-time national Player of the Year McKenna Woliczko went down with a season-ending knee injury. With her they beat Ontario Christian, 59-34 for the Nike TOC championship.

Other top seeds in other divisions: Folsom (D1 North), Fairmont Prep (D1 South), Caruthers (D2 North), Monache (D2 South), Immanuel (D3 North), Palisades (D3 South), Liberty Ranch (D4 North), Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary (D4 South), Summit Shasta (D5 North), Kennedy (D5 South) and Ferndale (D6 North).

CIF Girls Basketball State Tournament brackets

manual

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California