California CIF State SoCal playoff boys basketball quarterfinal scores, brackets
The CIF State Southern California regional playoffs continued Thursday night. It was the quarterfinal round, which means a win would put you two victories away from playing for a CIF State title in Sacramento on March 14-15 at the Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
The semifinals are on Saturday and the regional finals are set for Tuesday.
Here are some of the notable scores and stats from the quarterfinals ...
Sierra Canyon avenged its early-season loss to Santa Barbara with a 78-45 victory Thursday night led by Bryce Cofield's 19 points. Maxi Adams added 18 points and seven rebounds. Gavin Hightower tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Division I win.
The Trailblazers will take on JSerra in the regional semifinal Saturday. JSerra beat Carlsbad 79-54. Brannon Martinsen had 25 points and eight rebounds.
In Division II, the Open Division City teams are running rampant. Chatsworth and Westchester will meet again in the regional semifinal on Saturday. Chatsworth defeated San Diego Francis Parker 80-59 thanks to 38 points from Alijah Arenas. Tajh Ariza led Westchester with 18 points in its 71-63 win over Cleveland in overtime.
In Division III, Palisades is the only City Section team left standing after defeating Bakersfield North 76-60. Jack Levy tallied 19 points and 11 assists in the win.
Three City Section teams are alive in Division IV. Granada Hills knocked off Fairfax 55-44. Sun Valley Poly beat Bernstein 75-51 and Grant beat Pacifica/Garden Grove 66-46.
Julius Washington led Granada Hills with 18 points. Quian Khawaja and JD Wyatt anchored Sun Valley Poly with 29 and 27 points, respectively. Champ Merrill scored 21 points for Grant.
Grant will take Fresno Christian and Granada Hills will face Sun Valley Poly in the regional semis.
CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES
