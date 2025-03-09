California CIF State SoCal regional basketball finals set: Roosevelt, Notre Dame rematch
All that's left is Tuesday night.
The CIF State Southern California regional finals are set. Any team still alive is one win away from the CIF State basketball championships on March 14-15 at the Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
There were great matchups in the regional semifinals Saturday night, which meant a few very, very good seniors would see their high school careers come to an end.
NOTABLE SOCAL REGIONAL FINALS
OPEN: Notre Dame at Roosevelt
DIVISION I: Redondo Union at Sierra Canyon
DIVISION II: Bakersfield Christian at Chatsworth
CA'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER BOWS OUT
Possibly the most storied of those seniors would be Santa Maria St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou, who scored 48 points in a 66-64 loss to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. Yessoufou ends his illustrious career as California's all-time leading scorer.
His loss Saturday night was the first time in his career he'd suffered defeat at home.
Notre Dame was led by standout sophomore NaVorro Bowman, who scored 23 points. Tyran Stokes had 12 points and 17 rebounds.
ROOSEVELT-NOTRE DAME REMATCH
Roosevelt defeated Harvard-Westlake 71-59 thanks to 29 points from McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries. Myles Walker added 20 in the victory.
The Mustangs will host Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in the Open Division regional final on Tuesday in a rematch of the Southern Section final last Saturday night where Roosevelt won 74-67.
Harvard-Westlake senior Nik Khamenia sees his career come to a close after winning back-to-back CIF State Open Division crowns in 2023 and 2024. He's off to Duke next year.
Nik Khamenia scored 15 points and Joe Sterling had 16 in the loss.
SIERRA CANYON EDGES JSERRA IN 2OT
Bryce Cofield scored 29 points to lead Sierra Canyon to a gritty 68-64 double overtime victory over visiting JSerra. JSerra was led by Dominic Bolton's 19 points and Brannon Martinsen scored 17.
Maxi Adams added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Sierra Canyon.
The Trailblazers are back in a regional final since 2023 when it lost to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, which was led by Dusty Stromer, Mercy Miller and Caleb Foster. That was Bronny James' senior year.
Sierra Canyon will host Redondo Union, winners over Mira Costa 72-66.
ARENAS BEATS ARIZA
Chatsworth defeated Westchester 75-61 in what was the third time the teams clashed this year.
Westchester beat Chatsworth 65-55 in the Open Division City final, but Alijah Arenas' 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists anchored the Chancellors to keep their season alive Saturday night.
Tajh Ariza had 19 points and 12 rebounds.
CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES
