California football field blaze leaves even opposing coaches hot, empathetic
Hillsdale of San Mateo (Calif.) High School football coach Mike Parodi called Mt. Diablo (Concord) coach Fetuao Mua on the phone Monday, the moment he heard that part of Red Devils' brand new stadium turf was damaged badly due to a fire.
Brand new field set ablaze; Home season in jeopardy
Hillsdale is scheduled to play at Hart Fairclough Stadium Sept. 12, but that’s not why Parodi called.
“Hey, no matter what, we’ll figure out a way to play that game whether the field gets repaired or not,” said Parodi, in his 30th season of coaching and 17 as the head coach for Hillsdale. “I just left a voice mail letting them know we’re thinking of them and if there’s anything we can do to help, we’re here for them.”
The reaction to the blaze which took place late Saturday night and into Sunday morning burned a big chunk of the middle of the field, was wide.
Visceral reaction
All fire is violent and destructive and elicits visceral responses. But what made this blaze so upsetting to all in the community and surrounding areas is that this state-of-the-art field, at the cost of more than $3-million dollars of tax-payer money, was to be unveiled on Friday night.
It happened to a program that has been lamented among losing for decades, but over the last two seasons under Mua, picked up serious momentum, including its first leage championship since 1972.
That’s what touched a nerve in Parodi, whose school is on the other side of the Bay, but is a public school. He and Mua are not friends and the two schools have never met.
'Disgusting' if set on purpose
“The minute I heard, my heart dropped,” Parodi said. “As someone from a public school, we know how hard it is to get a project like that done. To have a hater in the community to feel it's necessary to ruin it for a bunch of kids is disgusting.”
Mua told the Bay Area News Group Tuesday that he’s tried to use the fire as a teaching moment. And the fact of the matter is, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
The Mercury News reported that police actually believe a group of several people, possibly juveniles, might have set off fireworks on the field, which set the field ablaze.
That makes it very possible that the fire wasn’t set intentionally.
The main thing Mua and the Red Devils are focused on is continuing their season, or actually, getting it started.
Concord High to the rescue
Nearby Concord High School will serve as the team’s home stadium for the first two games (eight home games were scheduled this season). That’s also where the team will hold practice for the first two weeks.
Meanwhile school officials told the newspaper that it hopes to repair the field in the next few weeks, which won’t be easy considering the high quality of the turf. If it’s not ready by the third week of the season, more adjustments will need to be made, including the game against Hillsdale.
“Life throws you curve balls and sometimes you just have to learn how to roll with the punches,” Mua told Nathan Canilao of BANG. “It’s just a little adversity. This is going to give us a chance to build a little more character, and it’s just another speed bump in the road for us. It’s nothing we can’t handle.”
Parodi said he’s hopeful for the Red Devils as well.
“Praying that people next door have cameras to find out what really happened,” he said. “We need to do whatever we can to prevent kids from being hurt. Any day that makes kids’ lives harder is not a good day at all.”