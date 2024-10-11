California girls volleyball high school Top 20 rankings (10/8/2024)
The last of the in-season tournaments took place last weekend and several top California teams were upended, including all of last week’s top four.
At the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest in Phoenix, Mater Dei-Santa Ana and Marymount-Los Angeles each sustained a defeat and finished third and ninth, respectively.
At the Redondo/Mira Costa Power Classic, Redondo Union-Redondo Beach upset rival Mira Costa-
Manhattan Beach and Los Alamitos downed Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth.
Northern California is also seeing equity. In the Stockton Classic, Archbishop Mitty-San Jose knocked off rival St. Francis-Mountain View, who had recently bounced them in four sets.
Check the new Top 20 below. Note that one close victory does not vault a team ahead of everybody else, as the previous two months’ results are still meaningful and valid.
SBLIVE/HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 20 CALIFORNIA VOLLEYBALL
(Records through Oct. 6)
1. Mater Dei (Southern Section, 29-4, last week No. 1 ranking)
Horizon-Scottsdale (Ariz.) surprised the Monarchs 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 in the Nike TOC semifinals. MD did have six other good wins though and finished in third.
2. Sierra Canyon (SS, 26-3, LW No. 2)
At the Redondo/Mira Costa Power Classic, Los Alamitos beat the Trailblazers 14-25, 25-10, 15-12.
Hanna McGinest had 13 kills for Sierra Canyon in the loss.
3. Marymount (SS, 27-5, LW No. 3)
Marymount was upset by Hamilton-Chandler (Ariz.) 16-25, 25-19, 15-13 and fell out of the Platinum Bracket to the Gold Bracket. Sailors won out from there and garnered ninth place.
4. Mira Costa (SS, 22-6, LW No. 4)
In the Power Classic, the Mustangs beat Torrey Pines-San Diego 25-22, 15-25, 15-12 in the semifinal
behind seven kills each from Audrey Flanagan and Simone Roslon. In the final, Redondo dumped them 25-14, 25-22, closing the second set with a 10-3 run.
5. Redondo Union (SS, 20-8, LW No. 6)
Sea Hawks smacked Los Alamitos 25-16, 25-14 in the Power Classic semi, with Abby Zimmerman
notching eight kills. In the final, they knocked off rival Costa in straight sets.
6. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (San Diego Section, 28-3, LW No. 5)
Mae Kordas leads Dons with 252 kills and Sophia Johnson has contributed 169 kills.
7. Torrey Pines (SDS, 17-5, LW No. 9)
The Falcons beat San Marcos in a three-set sweep. In the Power Classic, they defeated Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas 19-25, 25-17, 15-13, as sophomore Jaycee Mack drilled 16 kills. TPHS then lost to Mira Costa, as Mack knocked down 13.
8. Branson-Ross (North Coast Section, 15-5, LW No. 11)
Big wins for Bulls who keep standing out: victories over Archbishop Mitty, St. Francis, Torrey Pines and Marin Catholic-Kentfield.
9. Los Alamitos (SS, 28-6, LW No. 8)
Griffins lost to Bishop Gorman 18-25, 25-15, 15-10. They then defeated Sierra Canyon 14-25, 25-20, 15-12. Redondo took them down in the Power Classic semifinal 25-16, 25-14.
10. Archbishop Mitty (Central Coast Section, 19-5, LW No. 18)
Red-hot Monarchs rolled over Marin Catholic 19-25, 25-14, 15-9 and St. Francis 25-13, 24-26, 15-12
to win the Stockton Classic.
11. St. Francis (CCS, 22-4, LW No. 13)
Lancers ripped Folsom 25-10, 25-12 at Stockton Classic but then fell in three sets to rival Mitty. Next
match with Monarchs comes up fast, on the road this week, and it may well decide who wins the
West Catholic Athletic League.
12. Murrieta Valley-Murrieta (SS, 21-6, LW No. 7)
Nighthawks edged Temecula Valley 20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-12, 18-16. MV falls in the rankings;
No panic necessary: TV playing very well.
13. Palos Verdes-Palos Verdes Estates (SS, 16-7, LW No. 10)
Redondo beat the Sea Kings 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16. In tourney play, Aliso Niguel-Aliso Viejo
upset PV.
14. Huntington Beach (SS, 27-3, LW No. 14)
Sunset-Surf League showdowns coming against Newport Harbor and Los Alamitos this week.
15. Carondelet-Concord (NCS, 17-4, LW No. 15)
Cougars rocking in the ultra-competitive East Bay Athletic League with an 8-0 record. Carondelet
holds victories over San Ramon Valley-Danville, Foothill-Pleasanton and others.
16. Marin Catholic (NCS, 20-5, LW Not Rated)
Wildcats finished third in the Stockton Classic. Marin Catholic swept Folsom, defeated Rocklin in three, and lost in three to Mitty.
17. Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita (SS, 15-8, LW No. 12)
Ireland Real leads Eagles with 329 kills. Santa Margarita has a tough week at hand, with matches
against Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran-Orange.
18. Clovis North (Central Section, 31-3, LW No. 19)
Broncos won at Buchanan-Clovis in the Pink Out, prevailing 25-19, 25-27, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12.
19. San Ramon Valley (NCS, 16-5, LW Not Rated)
Wolves lost to Rocklin in the Stockton Classic but hold strong 7-1 mark in the EBAL.
20. Clovis West-Fresno (CS, 17-8, LW Not Rated)
Golden Eagles lead the Tri-River League with a 4-0 mark. They will host Clovis North this week in a big
showdown.
Comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com