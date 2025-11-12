California Girls Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings - Nov. 12, 2025
The finals in the CIF’s ten sections were completed last weekend. Top thrills came from big wins by Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, Torrey Pines-San Diego, Branson-Ross and Buchanan-Clovis. This week, CIF State Regionals are underway. Look for some powerhouse rematches and other collisions.
The Regionals often have contests that remind one of the old Beach Boys hit song “Do It Again.” The lyrics include, “It's automatic when I talk with old friends… let's get together and do it again.” That may well be the case in the south with Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei-Santa Ana potentially facing off again, and in the north with the NCS’ Marin County Athletic League trio of Branson, Marin Catholic-Kentfield and Redwood-Larkspur all in the NorCal Open Division. It is also true with north power Archbishop Mitty-San Jose seeing West Catholic Athletic League buddies St. Francis-Mountain View and St. Ignatius-San Francisco joining them in the NorCal Open Division.
Top seeds in the SoCal’s eight-team Open Division are Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Torrey Pines and Cathedral Canyon-San Diego. Marymount-Los Angeles, San Juan Hills-San Juan Capistrano and the Bay League duo of Redondo Union-Redondo Beach and Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach fill out the bracket. In NorCal, the top seeds are Mitty, Branson, Rocklin and Folsom. Marin Catholic, Redwood, St. Francis and St. Ignatius fill out the bracket.
With the “Competitive Equity” philosophy, competition takes place in other divisions. Therefore, one can make a run to a state title, especially if seeded at the top of a lower division.
In Division 1, the top seed in the south is Harvard-Westlake-Studio City, with Temecula Valley second. In the north, the top seed is Woodcreek-Roseville, with Del Oro-Loomis second. Tri-River League rivals Buchanan and Clovis are in the next two slots.
Regional finals will take place on Tuesday November 18, culminating in bids to the CIF State championships at Santiago Canyon College in Orange. Divisions 1 and 5 will be contested on Friday November 21. On Saturday, a full day of volleyball will award crowns in Divisions 2, 3 and 4, along with the highly-anticipated Open Division.
High School On SI California Top 20 Girls Volleyball Rankings (records through November 9)
1. Sierra Canyon (Southern Section, 39-3, No. 1 last rating)
Sierra Canyon topped Mater Dei 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 for the SS title. Nebraska-bound Kendall Omoruyi had 12 kills and USC-bound McKenna McIntosh had 11. Trailblazers have won 17 in a row.
2. Mater Dei (SS, 31-5, was No. 2)
Mater Dei won the previous two SS titles, but lost to Sierra Canyon this time. Layli Ostovar pounded 16 kills, Westley Matavao put down 15 kills and Emma Kingston added 13. Though they lost in four sets, the closeness is illustrated by the cumulative point total of 98-89.
3. Archbishop Mitty (Central Coast Section, 31-3, was No. 3)
The Monarchs swept rival St. Francis 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 for the CCS Open Division trophy. Sophomore Chayse Courtney ripped 19 kills and Minnesota-bound senior Makenna Crosson delivered 14.
4. Torrey Pines (San Diego Section, 37-4, was No. 4)
Torrey Pines swept rival Cathedral Canyon 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 for the SDS title. Penn State-bound Finley Krystkowiak had 12 kills and Parker Herrin added 11.
5. Marymount (SS, 37-6, was No. 5)
Marymount is seeded fifth in the SoCal Regional. They travel to #4 Cathedral Canyon first and a victory would likely pair them up with Sierra Canyon in the semifinals. Note that the Sailors lost to SCHS in five sets in the SS playoffs.
6. Cathedral Catholic (SDS, 28-8, was No. 6)
Cathedral Catholic gave Torrey Pines a strong battle. Though it was a sweep, all three sets were close and the cumulative point total was only 75-63. Dons are happy to get a #4 seed in the SoCal Regionals and get a home match to start.
7. San Juan Hills (SS, 22-6, was No. 7)
The Stallions defeated Los Alamitos and Redondo Union but were smacked by Mater Dei, losing 25-15, 25-11, 25-15. They will have to regroup quickly in the SoCal Regional, as they head south to face #3 Torrey Pines for starters.
8. Redondo Union (SS, 29-7, was No. 8)
The Sea Hawks have a long break from October 28 until the November 12 SoCal Regional opener. They will need to be sharp in a hurry, as #7 RU visits #2 Mater Dei.
9. Mira Costa (SS, 24-10, was No. 9)
Wisconsin-bound Audrey Flanagan and the Mustangs received the unlucky #8 seed in the SoCal Regional and will head over the hill into the San Fernando Valley to compete with #1 Sierra Canyon in the quarterfinal.
10. Buchanan (Central Section, 35-8, was No. 12)
Keira Nelson blasted 22 kills and Avery Dedekian had 18 assists as the Bears defeated rival Clovis 25-19, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23 for the CS Division 1 title.
11. Clovis (CS, 34-5, was No. 10)
Cougars dropped the CS title match to Buchanan. Those two may meet again in NorCal Division 1, though 39-6 Woodcreek and 27-11 Del Oro received the top two seeds.
12. Harvard-Westlake (SS, 23-8, was No. 11)
Wolverines have experience in Mission League battles with rivals Sierra Canyon and Marymount. That will do them good as they navigate SoCal Division 1 as the top seed. Right behind them are #2 Temecula Valley, #3 Santa Margarita Catholic-Rancho Santa Margarita and #4 West Ranch-Valencia.
13. Branson (North Coast Section, 20-7, was Not Rated)
If it is the NCS post-season, it is wise to lay your bets on the Bulls. They captured their 15th section title in 16 years by dispatching Redwood 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 and dumping Marin Catholic 25-21, 27-25, 25-22. Ella Tsai led Branson with 14 kills in the semifinal and 17 in the final.
14. Temecula Valley (CS, 19-4, was No. 13)
TV is led by Savannah Sheridan with 292 kills and Anaya Francois with 265.
15. Santa Margarita Catholic (SS, 24-10, was No. 14)
The Eagles captured the SS Division 2 title. They took down West Ranch in the finale, prevailing 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 15-11. Ireland Real belted 29 kills in the victory.
16. Folsom (San Joaquin Section, 33-9, was No. 15)
Jazmin Ojo had 15 kills as the Bulldogs won the SJS Division 1 crown over West Park-Roseville, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.
17. Rocklin (SJS, 34-4, was Not Rated)
The Thunder swept Woodcreek 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 to take the Division 2 title.
18. West Ranch (SS, 25-5, was No. 20)
Devyn Kobe leads the Wildcats, who are a dangerous #4 seed in SoCal Division 1.
19. Marin Catholic (NCS, 24-6, was No. 17)
A fun test looms in the NorCal opener with the Wildcats visiting Folsom. It will be a great look at how the NCS and SJS compare.
20. Woodcreek (SJS, 39-6, was Not Rated)
The Timberwolves went 12-0 in the Capital Valley League. Lilliana Saldivar, a 6-foot-3 outside, leads Woodcreek with 504 kills this year.
On the bubble: Redwood (NCS), Los Alamitos (SS), Thousand Oaks (SS), Clovis West-Fresno (CS), Newport Harbor-Newport Beach (SS).
Got comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com.