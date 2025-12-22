Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
After yet another huge week – and the first loss of the season for one its top contemporaries – Ontario Christian is the new No. 1 team in California.
Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 22.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (14-0 – 2nd last week)
With Archbishop Mitty losing (and McKenna Woliczko not yet back from injury), Ontario Christian is currently the runaway No. 1 team in California. It blew out national powers Incarnate Word Academy (MO) and Riverdale Ridge (CO) last week for two of its best wins yet.
2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (8-1 – 1st)
Despite eventually coming up just short against Bishop McNamara (MD) in the semifinals, Mitty proved again at the Nike TOC what it's proved all calendar year – it's still one of the best teams in the country even without McKenna Woliczko. In order to be the very best, however, it needs its 5-star Iowa commit back. Before that, the Monarchs blew out DPAC (NV) 76-42 following DPAC's upset win over Etiwanda.
3. SIERRA CANYON (9-1 – 3rd)
The Trailblazers handled two out-of-state elites with room to spare by beating Incarnate Word Academy (MO) 59-48 and Riverdale Ridge (CO) 70-51 at HoopFest in Paradise. It's worth noting that Ontario Christian made considerably quicker work of both teams, but with Jerzy Robinson only recently back from an extended injury absence, Sierra Canyon will understandably need a bit of time to reach peak form.
4. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (9-0 – 7th)
St. Mary's enters the top 25 not for any particular win in the past week or two but its overall body of work and unbeaten record. The Rams possess wins including San Ramon Valley, Kamehameha Kapalama, Carondelet, and slew of other state-ranked California teams. And their roster passes the eye test featuring 4-star G Kori Rogers, 6-foot-4 P Evelini Smith (Oregon State), and 6-foot-1 blue chip freshman Dylan Horton. Their next game happens to be against an Etiwanda team that will have star transfers Tess Oldenburg and Jaylee Moore available starting Dec. 26.
5. SAN RAMON VALLEY (10-2 – 8th)
A 65-52 win against St. Mary's (NY), a respectable 51-40 loss to reigning national champion Bishop McNamara (MD), and a 58-29 win over a DPAC (NV) team that beat Etiwanda? It's been quite a showing at Nike TOC for the Wolves, who can secure fifth place in the top division on Monday with a win over Arizona powerhouse Millennium.
6. ETIWANDA (7-1 – 5th)
Even with Mater Dei going down, Etiwanda took an unexpected drop in the statewide rankings as the Nevada team it lost to, Democracy Prep Agassi Campus, happened to face Mitty and San Ramon Valley in the rankings. It got blown out by both, and new No. 4 St. Mary's is unbeaten with a win over San Ramon Valley. However, this weekend it'll be time for all-state transfers Tess Oldenburg (Chino) and Jaylee Moore (Caruthers) to make their Etiwanda debuts, so look for the reigning state champs to surge ahead in the weeks and months to come.
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0 – 6th)
After waiting for the full transfer sit-out period to dip its toes in the water, Centennial's rebuilt program makes its official debut this weekend with basketball fans even in other parts of the country paying close attention. The Huskies started at No. 5 and have fluctuated between third and seventh as the other teams nearby in the rankings have had their ups and downs. Those rankings won't mean anything once they have some meaningful games under their belt.
8. CLOVIS WEST (13-0 – 9th)
Despite a bye week, Clovis West has moved back into the top eight. They jump right back in after Christmas at the Las Vegas Classic.
9. FAIRMONT PREP (5-5 – 10th)
There might not be a better team in all of high school girls basketball without a winning record than Fairmont Prep, which overcame a 61-28 loss to national No. 1 Long Island Lutheran to upset Mater Dei the next day at Nike TOC. The Huskies closed last week with a 60-55 loss to another nationally ranked program, Monsignor Scanlan (NY), and are the heavy favorites to finish strong on Monday against Mt. Zion Prep Academy (MD).
10. MATER DEI (8-2 – 4th)
After an impressive 7-0 start to the season, Mater Dei had a disasterous start to the Nike TOC with upset losses of 59-56 to Bartlett (TN) and 63-48 to Fairmont Prep. It did bounce back to beat perennial Utah stalwart Lone Peak 58-43 on Saturday and looks to make a statement in Monday's finale against Newcastle (OK).
11. OAK PARK (9-3 – 11th)
Whereas the top 10 in the rankings are in total chaos after last week, 11 through 25 haven't moved much. Oak Park leads the second pack with all three of its losses coming against top-10 competition and wins including Sage Hill, Priory, Moreno Valley, Ventura, and Windward.
12. JSERRA (11-2 – 12th)
The Lions went 3-0 after a bye week, beating Dos Pueblos, Oaks Christian, and Camarillo. Saturday brings a star-studded matchup against Oak Park.
13. SAGE HILL (9-4 – 13th)
Sage Hill is in the second-from-top bracket among state association schools at the Nike TOC, and through three games, it's gone about how you'd expect. Entering the finals against fellow SoCal power Francis Parker, Sage Hill has beaten Marlborough 57-33, Mission Hills 62-53, and previously unbeaten Cherokee Trail – arguably the top team in Colorado – 68-66.
14. CARONDELET (10-2 – 14th)
No movement after a bye week. Look for Carondelet to roll this week in EBAL play against Foothill (Pleasanton) and Livermore.
15. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (8-2 – 15th)
Senior Ebony Taylor-Smith and freshman Addison Archer are both averaging above 20 PPG after last week's romps in Ivy League play. Rancho Christian scored a combined 302 points against Heritage (Menifee), Temescal Canyon, and Roosevelt (Eastvale).
16. CARUTHERS (3-2 – 16th)
What exactly should be made of Caruthers' 20-point rout on Saturday against Daniel Boone? Right now it's too early to say. Daniel Boone is one of the top teams in Tennessee, as is Cocke County, and those two teams have lost only to each other halfway through the regular season. The Cougars look to bounce back on Monday against Tocoi Creek (FL).
17. BUCHANAN-CLOVIS (14-1 – 25th)
The winning streak is now in double digits after last week's wins over Central East, El Capitan (Merced), Monache, and most notably, Priory. No. 22 Clovis should be on guard as Buchanan is a major threat to come for its incumbent status as No. 2 in the Central Section.
18. PRIORY (5-2 – 18th)
Last week was a tough one, but not a disastrous one, for a Panthers team that came in riding high after wins over Moreno Valley and Clovis. Priory became the latest victim of red-hot Buchanan and nearly got upset in a 40-36 win over underrated Immanuel. It won't get any easier with Valencia (Valencia) and Caruthers on deck.
19. MISSION HILLS (4-4 – 20th)
The Joe Smith Division, which is the No. 2 division among state association teams at the Nike TOC, has been a nice steadying ground for the reiging San Diego Section champion, which entered 2-3. Mission Hills rolled past Valley Vista (AZ) and played No. 13 Sage Hill down to single digits in a loss before capitalizing on an opportunity to avenge a loss just two weeks prior against La Jolla Country Day.
20. FRANCIS PARKER (8-3 – 21st)
An upset of No. 13 Sage Hill is now the only thing between Francis Parker and a Nike TOC crown in the Joe Smith Division, which is the second-toughest among state association programs. The Lancers crushed Arizona foes Perry and Gilbert before defeating No. 22 Clovis 57-49 in the semifinals.
21. LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY (9-3 – 17th)
The Nike TOC started off on a high note and has since gone downhill for the Torreys. They opened with a 52-43 win over Texas powerhouse Cypress Springs, which has been very inconsistent but quite dangerous this season, before losing close games to Cherokee Trail (CO) and none other than Mission Hills. They'll again face steep competition in the final game against Perry (AZ) but should be in good shape if they bring their A-game.
22. CLOVIS (6-5– 19th)
The Cougars guaranteed themselves at least a top-four finish in the Joe Smith Division of the Nike TOC by opening with statement wins of 66-45 over Moreno Valley and 56-51 over reigning Nevada champion Centennial. Then they lost 57-49 to Francis Parker. Clovis is a clear underdog in the third place game against Cherokee Trail (CO), but there's not much to lose.
23. REDONDO UNION (7-2 – 23rd)
This week brings Redondo a big chance to rise as it heads to the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic. It opens up against No. 21 La Jolla Country Day with its only losses coming narrowly to Etiwanda and Carondelet.
24. VILLA PARK (12-1 – 24th)
In a surprise to absolutely no one, Villa Park and perennial Idaho heavyweight Coeur D'alene will meet on Monday in the Nike TOC's Dan Wiley Division finals. To get there, the Spartans took down Notre Dame Prep (AZ), Omaha Westside (NE), and reigning Colorado state champion Grandview. The championship game should be outstanding as Villa Park's balanced army of guards looks to take down a CDA team that depends overwhelmingly on G Brookeslee Colvin, the No. 36 prospect in the Class of 2027 per ESPN.
25. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (10-1 – Bubble)
Last week brought Valencia's highest-ranking win yet, 54-46 over Ventura. This week brings another chance to rise with Bonita and No. 18 Priory on deck.
ON THE BUBBLE:
VENTURA, SAINT JOSEPH (LAKEWOOD), MORENO VALLEY, BISHOP O'DOWD, OAKLAND TECH, ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, PIEDMONT, CARDINAL NEWMAN, PINEWOOD, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), ST. IGNATIUS, BRENTWOOD, LA SALLE