California high school basketball 2025 CIF State championship schedule, March 14-15
The stage is set. One last game for all the marbles.
The CIF State high school basketball championships will be held on Friday and Saturday in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
Some programs will be returning to the state finals while others will be making first-time appearances. In the girls Open Division, Etiwanda and Archbishop Mitty will be facing off for a third straight time. In the boys Open Division, Roosevelt and Archbishop Riordan will both be in the game for the first time.
Chatsworth boys' fell short in the CIF State Division IV final last year, but are back in the Division II final on Saturday. The Sierra Canyon boys' will be making its first CIF State final appearance for the first time since 2019 after winning back-to-back Open titles.
Here is the schedule for March 14-15 for the CIF State championships.
CIF STATE SCHEDULE
(SoCal team listed first)
FRIDAY, MARCH 14
10AM Division V: Rosamond vs. Woodland Christian (girls)
12PM Division V: Diamond Ranch vs. International (boys)
2PM Division III: Mater Dei Catholic vs. Marin Catholic (girls)
4PM Division III: San Gabriel Academy vs. King's Academy (boys)
6PM Division I: Sage Hill vs. Carondelet (girls)
8PM Division I: Sierra Canyon vs. Stockton Lincoln (boys)
SATURDAY, MARCH 15
10AM Division IV: Whitney vs. Half Moon Bay (girls)
12PM Division IV: Fresno Christian vs. Woodside Priory (boys)
2PM Division II: Rancho Bernardo vs. Caruthers (girls)
4PM Division II: Chatsworth vs. Sacramento Jesuit (boys)
6PM Open Division: Etiwanda vs. Archbishop Mitty (girls)
8PM Open Division: Roosevelt vs. Archbishop Riordan (boys)
