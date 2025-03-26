California high school football: Archbishop Mitty announces 2025 schedule
Soon, it will be team for football programs all around California to take the field for spring practices, signaling that the 2025 season is getting ever so closer. That also means that schedules for the regular season are starting to come out, with High School On SI sharing those as they are revealed.
The Archbishop Mitty Monarchs, who are only a few seasons removed from a Central Coast Section Division I championship game appearance, hope to see themselves be the WCAL powerhouse that they once were. Since taking over as head coach in 2020, Danny Sullivan led the Monarchs on a deep playoff run in 2022, which ended with a 41-14 loss to Serra in that Division I championship game.
Winning WCAL titles in 1971, 1974, 2001, 2009 and 2013 while winning CCS titles in 1994 and 1999, the Monarchs know what it takes to be successful and despite finishing 4-6 (1-6 WCAL) in what was a tough league, the Monarchs are ready to compete once again. With a schedule that features section champions in Acalanes, Wilcox and Saint Francis, the Monarchs never steer clear of a challenge.
Numerous NFL players have come out of the Mitty program, most notably Don Schwartz, Anthony Miller, Tommy Hudson and John Faylor.
Here is what the regular season schedule for Mitty's 2025 season looks like. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
2025 Archbishop Mitty Monarchs Football Schedule
Aug. 29: at Acalanes
Sept. 5: vs. Wilcox
Sept. 12: at Menlo-Atherton
Sept. 26: at St. Ignatius
Oct. 3: vs. Valley Christian
Oct. 10: at Saint Francis
Oct. 17: vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
Oct. 24: vs. Serra
Nov. 1: at Riordan
Nov. 8: vs. Bellarmine