California high school football: De La Salle announces 2025 schedule
The release of football schedules has become big news around high school circles, especially ones with as big a name as De La Salle.
The football program that won a national-record 151 straight games (1992-2004) and inspired a book and Hollywood movie — "When the Game Stands Tall" — announced its 2025 schedule this week with a big hundinger to open the season Lalkeland (Fla.) on Aug 29.
The two programs from two juggernaut football states met once before, and came through with a juggernaut of a game, a 31-30 Lakland victory in double-overtime at Diablo Valley College (Pleasant Hill, Calif.)
The game came down to a two-point conversion stopped by the Dreadnaughts.
Lakeland will come back to California for the rematch and though De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh was on the sideline the first time, he wasn't the head coach as he is now. The team was coached them by legendary Hall of Fame coach Bob Ladouceur.
Lakeland was coached by legendary Florida coach Bill Castle and now the team is headed by Marvin Frazier. The Dreadnaughts went 13-1 last season, losing to St. Thomas Aquinas (34-0) in the Florida 5A state finals. De La Salle (12-1) also went unbeaten before losing in the CIF State Open Division finals to Mater Dei, 37-15.
Both teams will hope to make ammends.
The rest of the De La Salle nonleague schedule includes traditional West Catholic Athletic League rivals Serra and Saint Francis, along with Sac-Joaquin Section power St. Mary's, El Cerrito and San Diego Section power Cathedral Catholic.
A competitive league opponent for several years, San Ramon Valley will host the Spartans on Oct. 24. De La Salle will host six of its 10 games in 2025.
Among the many key returners for the Spartans are North Carolina-bound running back/cornerback Jaden Jefferson, highly-touted junior running back Deuce Jones-Drew and quarterback Brayden Knight.
2025 DE LA SALLE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Lakeland (Fla)
Sept. 5: at Serra
Sept 12: at Saint Francis
Sept 19: vs. St. Mary's-Stockton
Sept 26: vs. El Cerrito
Oct. 3: vs. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego
Oct. 17: at Amador Valley
Oct. 24: at San Ramon Valley
Oct. 30: vs. California
Nov. 7 vs. Clayton Valley Charter