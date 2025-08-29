California high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025
The 2025 California high school football season continues this week, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Thursday.
California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - August 28, 2025
Alta Loma 20, Los Osos 13
Bakersfield 34, Garfield 0
Bakersfield Christian 49, Tehachapi 7
Baldwin Park 49, Covina 41
Beaumont 52, Cathedral 31
Cabrillo 34, Jordan 8
Calabasas 47, Castaic 6
Canoga Park 27, Hollywood 22
Carson 29, Dorsey 0
Charter Oak 33, Upland 23
Citrus Hill 26, Miller 6
Cleveland 70, Arleta 37
Compton 56, Centennial/Compton 7
Contreras 34, Rancho Dominguez 22
Corona 53, Bloomington 34
Culver City 41, King/Drew 7
Delano 41, West 35
Elsie Allen 52, Roseland University Prep 26
Franklin 48, Chatsworth 12
Gardena 50, South East 0
Garey 27, Pomona 20
Great Oak 31, Rancho Verde 6
Hanford 39, Sanger 35
Independence 34, South 7
Justin Garza 53, Mt. Whitney 18
Lawndale 49, Roosevelt 7
Liberty 35, Sultana 13
Los Alamitos 48, Narbonne 0
Los Altos 21, West Covina 7
Maranatha 49, Artesia 7
Mariposa County 35, Big Valley Christian 14
Marquez 42, Bell 0
Marshall 27, Sylmar 18
Maywood CES 26, Legacy 15
Maywood CES 26, Mendez 15
Milpitas 26, Oak Grove 19
Monrovia 51, Eagle Rock 41
Monta Vista 34, Hill 6
Monterey 22, Christopher 21
Mountain View 49, Workman 20
Norwalk 35, Santa Fe 20
Ontario 35, San Gorgonio 13
Palisades 37, Harvard-Westlake 35
Panorama 44, Manual Arts 16
Pioneer Valley 35, Gilroy 21
Rancho Alamitos 38, Santiago (GG) 7
Reedley 40, Sunnyside 35
Saddleback 49, South El Monte 14
San Fernando 42, Chavez 6
San Juan Hills 41, Roosevelt 0
San Pedro 52, Kennedy 13
Santa Margarita 33, Centennial/Corona 27
Santee 54, Diego Rivera Learning Complex 22
Santiago/Corona 52, Hillcrest 50
Serra 47, Hamilton 0
Serrano 17, Barstow 15
Shafter 55, Arvin 18
South Gate 38, Lynwood 10
St. Genevieve 47, Antelope Valley 12
Taft 46, Monroe 0
University 19, Fremont 8
Valencia/Placentia 35, Santa Ana 7
Valley Oaks CES 40, Milken Community 22
Van Nuys 42, Jefferson 34
Vasquez 21, Roybal 14
Vista del Lago 14, Valley View 10
Westminster 17, Buena Park 0
Wilson 70, Don Bosco Tech 0
Yorba Linda 21, Edison 17
