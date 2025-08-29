High School

California high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025

See every final score from Thursday in Week 1 of CIF high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Santa Margarita QB John Gazzaniga is a 6-7, 230-pound 3-star quarterback.
Santa Margarita QB John Gazzaniga is a 6-7, 230-pound 3-star quarterback. / Photo: Joe Bergman

 The 2025 California high school football season continues this week, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this Thursday.

California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - August 28, 2025

California high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025

Alta Loma 20, Los Osos 13

Bakersfield 34, Garfield 0

Bakersfield Christian 49, Tehachapi 7

Baldwin Park 49, Covina 41

Beaumont 52, Cathedral 31

Cabrillo 34, Jordan 8

Calabasas 47, Castaic 6

Canoga Park 27, Hollywood 22

Carson 29, Dorsey 0

Charter Oak 33, Upland 23

Citrus Hill 26, Miller 6

Cleveland 70, Arleta 37

Compton 56, Centennial/Compton 7

Contreras 34, Rancho Dominguez 22

Corona 53, Bloomington 34

Culver City 41, King/Drew 7

Delano 41, West 35

Elsie Allen 52, Roseland University Prep 26

Franklin 48, Chatsworth 12

Gardena 50, South East 0

Garey 27, Pomona 20

Great Oak 31, Rancho Verde 6

Hanford 39, Sanger 35

Independence 34, South 7

Justin Garza 53, Mt. Whitney 18

Lawndale 49, Roosevelt 7

Liberty 35, Sultana 13

Los Alamitos 48, Narbonne 0

Los Altos 21, West Covina 7

Maranatha 49, Artesia 7

Mariposa County 35, Big Valley Christian 14

Marquez 42, Bell 0

Marshall 27, Sylmar 18

Maywood CES 26, Legacy 15

Maywood CES 26, Mendez 15

Milpitas 26, Oak Grove 19

Monrovia 51, Eagle Rock 41

Monta Vista 34, Hill 6

Monterey 22, Christopher 21

Mountain View 49, Workman 20

Norwalk 35, Santa Fe 20

Ontario 35, San Gorgonio 13

Palisades 37, Harvard-Westlake 35

Panorama 44, Manual Arts 16

Pioneer Valley 35, Gilroy 21

Rancho Alamitos 38, Santiago (GG) 7

Reedley 40, Sunnyside 35

Saddleback 49, South El Monte 14

San Fernando 42, Chavez 6

San Juan Hills 41, Roosevelt 0

San Pedro 52, Kennedy 13

Santa Margarita 33, Centennial/Corona 27

Santee 54, Diego Rivera Learning Complex 22

Santiago/Corona 52, Hillcrest 50

Serra 47, Hamilton 0

Serrano 17, Barstow 15

Shafter 55, Arvin 18

South Gate 38, Lynwood 10

St. Genevieve 47, Antelope Valley 12

Taft 46, Monroe 0

University 19, Fremont 8

Valencia/Placentia 35, Santa Ana 7

Valley Oaks CES 40, Milken Community 22

Van Nuys 42, Jefferson 34

Vasquez 21, Roybal 14

Vista del Lago 14, Valley View 10

Westminster 17, Buena Park 0

Wilson 70, Don Bosco Tech 0

Yorba Linda 21, Edison 17

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California