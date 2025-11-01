California high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.
California high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Acalanes 31, Clayton Valley Charter 14
Alameda 48, San Lorenzo 0
Alhambra 57, Mark Keppel 0
Alpaugh 24, Trona 22
Amador 47, Argonaut 21
Amador Valley 35, Monte Vista 14
Analy 42, Santa Rosa 14
Anderson 64, Central Valley 18
Animo Jackie Robinson 68, USC Hybrid 6
Apple Valley 35, Sultana 7
Aquinas 42, Village Christian 12
Archie Williams 54, Healdsburg 6
Arroyo Grande 42, Mission Prep 0
Bakersfield 21, Independence 7
Banning 50, Desert Mirage 22
Barstow 29, Adelanto 0
Bear Creek 48, McNair 32
Beaumont 43, Redlands East Valley 6
Beckman 21, Marina 14
Bell 21, Roosevelt 7
Benicia 28, College Park 6
Big Bear 42, Arrowhead Christian 21
Biggs 27, Williams 22
Bishop Amat 24, Serra 7
Bolsa Grande 10, Santiago (GG) 7
Borrego Springs 64, Francis Parker 24
Bradshaw Christian 32, Rosemont 6
Brea Olinda 35, Esperanza 27
Brentwood School 28, Viewpoint 7
Bullard 28, Edison 20
Burbank 40, Johnson 7
Burlingame 44, Mountain View 35
Burney 52, Chester 34
California 34, Whittier 12
Calvary Chapel (SA) 35, Los Amigos 26
Campolindo 21, Las Lomas 7
Canyon/Canyon 34, West Ranch 24
Capital Christian 50, McClatchy 0
Cardinal Newman 45, Marin Catholic 13
Carson 41, San Pedro 21
Caruthers 12, Fowler 7
Casa Roble 22, Sutter 9
Center 36, Bear River 30
Centennial/Compton 53, Hawthorne 26
Centennial/Corona 60, Chaparral 29
Central 24, Brawley 3
Central Catholic 60, Sierra 7
Chadwick 28, Sage Hill 27
Chaffey 27, Montclair 10
Christian 13, San Diego 7
Christian Brothers 21, Rio Americano 24
Christopher 31, Lincoln 29
Chula Vista 0, Otay Ranch 3
Citrus Hill 27, Lakeside 14
Clovis 28, Clovis West 17
Clovis North 27, Clovis East 20
Colton 51, San Gorgonio 0
Colusa 38, Willows 14
Coachella Valley 37, Indio 7
Corcoran 55, Farmersville 43
Coronado 24, Kearny 20
Crespi 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20
De La Salle 52, California 14
Del Oro 44, Davis 6
Delhi 16, Gustine 12
Delano 26, Taft Union 54
Denair 59, Waterford 34
Desert Chapel 48, Hamilton 46
Desert Christian Academy 48, Vasquez 6
Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 22
Dinuba 28, Mission Oak 14
East Union 55, Mountain House 21
Edison 56, Lodi 17
El Cerrito 47, Pinole Valley 0
El Rancho 29, Santa Fe 3
Escalon 42, Orestimba 28
Escondido Charter 35, Orange Glen 0
Fairfield 40, Armijo 13
Fall River 62, Weed 14
Ferndale 82, McKinleyville 12
Firebaugh 35, Mendota 14
Folsom 42, Granite Bay 14
Fontana 27, Bloomington 18
Foothill 44, Golden Valley 28
Fort Bragg 37, Cloverdale 18
Franklin 48, Cosumnes Oaks 14
Fremont 25, Santa Clara 6
Gahr 2, Firebaugh 0
Golden West 66, El Diamante 0
Gonzales 29, Harbor 18
Grace 64, Santa Clara 12
Grant Union 49, Cordova 7
Gridley 21, Las Plumas 14
Hamilton 56, Maxwell 7
Hanford 34, Lemoore 12
Hayfork 60, Tulelake 0
Hercules 35, Richmond 6
Heritage Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 20
Hesperia Christian 47, Academy Of Careers & Exploration 26
Hilltop 28, Olympian 13
Hilmar 33, Ripon 21
Holtville 54, Imperial 24
Immanuel 49, Exeter 7
Inderkum 37, Ponderosa 13
Inglewood 46, Culver City 35
Irvine 42, Sonora 15
Jesuit 38, Whitney 17
Jurupa Hills 20, Grand Terrace 12
Kelseyville 28, Lower Lake 26
Kennedy 56, Cesar E. Chavez 0
Kern Valley 27, Bishop Union 13
King's Academy 42, Carlmont 0
Kingsburg 51, Selma 0
La Canada 35, San Marino 14
La Jolla 48, Madison 35
Lathrop 54, Beyer 0
Leigh 35, Live Oak 28
Leuzinger 45, Lawndale 10
Liberty 28, Chowchilla 17
Lincoln 42, Marysville 18
Lincoln 49, Scripps Ranch 13
Lindsay 24, Strathmore 22
Live Oak 42, Oroville 20
Los Molinos 25, Quincy 13
Loyalton 22, Plumas Charter 6
Malibu 30, Villanova Prep 10
Manteca 40, Oakdale 26
Maranatha Christian 40, Rock Academy 0
Mariposa County 56, Le Grand 34
Marquez 2, Angelou 0
Mary Star of the Sea 61, St. Bernard 31
Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 31
Mater Dei Catholic 42, Eastlake 13
McLane 43, Hoover 13
Merced 49, Buhach Colony 6
Minarets 46, Yosemite 0
Mira Costa 15, Palos Verdes 18
Mira Mesa 24, Crawford 19
Mira Monte 20, Arvin 12
Mission Hills 28, San Marcos 21
Modoc 41, Etna 0
Monterey Trail 20, Elk Grove 0
Montgomery 21, Bonita Vista 0
Moreno Valley 0, Canyon Springs 0
Mount Miguel 42, El Capitan 10
Mountain Empire 54, Foothills Christian 12
Mt. Diablo 67, Ygnacio Valley 0
Muir 28, Pasadena 20
Napa 42, Justin-Siena 10
New Designs Watts 64, Stella High Charter Academy 0
Newbury Park 49, Rio Mesa 7
Nipomo 49, Morro Bay 34
Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6
North 35, West 15
Notre Dame (SO) 27, Chaminade 21
Oak Ridge 34, Rocklin 14
Oaks Christian 27, Simi Valley 14
Orange 24, Laguna Beach 9
Orland 38, Corning 28
Otay Ranch 3, Chula Vista 0
Pacheco 32, Livingston 22
Pacific 21, Indian Springs 14
Pacifica/Oxnard 46, Bishop Diego 33
Palmdale 35, Highland 28
Palma 28, Soquel 21
Palos Verdes 18, Mira Costa 15
Paraclete 43, St. Paul 42
Parlier 20, Riverdale 7
Paso Robles 34, Lompoc 33
Petaluma 42, Tamalpais 25
Piedmont 27, Kennedy 8
Pierce 24, Durham 0
Pinewood 28, Anzar 20
Pleasant Grove 31, Laguna Creek 28
Pleasant Valley 50, Enterprise 38
Point Loma 31, St. Augustine 7
Poly/Pasadena 38, New Designs University Park 0
Poly/Riverside 27, Arlington 0
Rancho Cotate 28, Windsor 21
Redding Christian 48, Portola 0
Redwood Christian 42, Modesto Christian 18
Rialto 57, Notre Dame/Riverside 48
Righetti 34, Santa Ynez 24
Rim of the World 45, Kaiser 7
Rio Americano 24, Christian Brothers 21
Rio Linda 35, Dixon 13
Rio Vista 49, Lindhurst 23
Roosevelt 76, Fresno 7
Rosamond 56, Desert 6
Rowland 59, Don Lugo 20
Saddleback 36, Magnolia 0
Saint Francis 21, Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory 20
Salesian 35, La Salle 14
Salinas 48, Carmel 24
San Jacinto Valley Academy 55, California Military Institute 21
San Leandro 42, Castro Valley 7
San Luis Obispo 28, Atascadero 14
Sanger 42, San Joaquin Memorial 24
Santa Fe Christian 28, Bishop's 9
Santa Margarita 41, JSerra Catholic 14
Santa Monica 28, Peninsula 14
Saugus 32, Golden Valley 29
Schurr 35, Bell Gardens 2
Scotts Valley 31, North Monterey County 13
Seaside 21, Marina 28
Servite 30, Lutheran/Orange 28
Shafter 39, Wasco 33
Sherman Oaks CES 38, East Valley 12
Sierra Canyon 52, Loyola 3
Sonora 55, Ripon Christian 14
South 7, Tehachapi 26
South Fork 71, California School for the Deaf 46
South Gate 26, South East 0
South Hills 55, Covina 15
South San Francisco 42, Los Altos 21
Southwest 21, Calipatria 20
St. Anthony 13, Harvard-Westlake 10
St. Francis 28, Cathedral 21
St. Genevieve 19, St. Monica Prep 33
St. Helena 28, Willits 20
St. Ignatius 24, Valley Christian 14
St. Joseph Academy 62, Horizon Prep 6
St. Mary's 54, Lincoln 41
St. Monica Prep 33, St. Genevieve 19
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 22, Albany 6
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 63, Alemany 3
St. Vincent de Paul 38, Montgomery 6
Stone Ridge Christian 24, San Rafael 13
Summerville 21, Linden 20
Summit 31, Eisenhower 14
Taft Union 54, Delano 26
Tehachapi 26, South 7
Terra Nova 24, Gunn 7
Thousand Oaks 35, Santa Barbara 20
Tracy 28, Kimball 26
Tranquillity 20, Avenal 6
Troy 41, El Toro 24
Tulare Union 55, Tulare Western 33
Turlock 41, Modesto 0
Twelve Bridges 56, Del Campo 13
United Christian Academy 1, Entrepreneur/Highland 0
University 35, Katella 28
Vacaville 49, Wood 20
Vacaville Christian 52, Florin 0
Valhalla 28, Santana 0
Valencia/Valencia 63, Castaic 0
Valley 38, West Campus 6
Vanden 40, Pioneer 27
Ventura 56, Oxnard 7
Victor Valley 27, Layton Christian 24
Victory Christian Academy 15, O'Farrell 12
Vista del Lago 44, Bella Vista 37
Warren 31, Paramount 6
Washington 15, Newark Memorial 0
Washington Union 30, Kerman 13
Webb 26, Silver Valley 18
West 41, Franklin 6
West Hills 42, El Cajon Valley 13
Western 46, Trabuco Hills 17
Western Christian 35, Linfield Christian 20
Westview 50, Fallbrook 32
Woodland 37, El Camino 6
Woodlake 47, Granite Hills 16
Woodside 37, Aragon 0
Woodside Priory 41, Cornerstone Christian 30
