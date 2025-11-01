High School

California high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of California high school football

CJ Vafiadis

St. John Bosco about to be taken down by Mater Dei
St. John Bosco about to be taken down by Mater Dei / Photo: Heston Quan

The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

Acalanes 31, Clayton Valley Charter 14

Alameda 48, San Lorenzo 0

Alhambra 57, Mark Keppel 0

Alpaugh 24, Trona 22

Amador 47, Argonaut 21

Amador Valley 35, Monte Vista 14

Analy 42, Santa Rosa 14

Anderson 64, Central Valley 18

Animo Jackie Robinson 68, USC Hybrid 6

Apple Valley 35, Sultana 7

Aquinas 42, Village Christian 12

Archie Williams 54, Healdsburg 6

Arroyo Grande 42, Mission Prep 0

Bakersfield 21, Independence 7

Banning 50, Desert Mirage 22

Barstow 29, Adelanto 0

Bear Creek 48, McNair 32

Beaumont 43, Redlands East Valley 6

Beckman 21, Marina 14

Bell 21, Roosevelt 7

Benicia 28, College Park 6

Big Bear 42, Arrowhead Christian 21

Biggs 27, Williams 22

Bishop Amat 24, Serra 7

Bolsa Grande 10, Santiago (GG) 7

Borrego Springs 64, Francis Parker 24

Bradshaw Christian 32, Rosemont 6

Brea Olinda 35, Esperanza 27

Brentwood School 28, Viewpoint 7

Bullard 28, Edison 20

Burbank 40, Johnson 7

Burlingame 44, Mountain View 35

Burney 52, Chester 34

California 34, Whittier 12

Calvary Chapel (SA) 35, Los Amigos 26

Campolindo 21, Las Lomas 7

Canyon/Canyon 34, West Ranch 24

Capital Christian 50, McClatchy 0

Cardinal Newman 45, Marin Catholic 13

Carson 41, San Pedro 21

Caruthers 12, Fowler 7

Casa Roble 22, Sutter 9

Center 36, Bear River 30

Centennial/Compton 53, Hawthorne 26

Centennial/Corona 60, Chaparral 29

Central 24, Brawley 3

Central Catholic 60, Sierra 7

Chadwick 28, Sage Hill 27

Chaffey 27, Montclair 10

Christian 13, San Diego 7

Christian Brothers 21, Rio Americano 24

Christopher 31, Lincoln 29

Chula Vista 0, Otay Ranch 3

Citrus Hill 27, Lakeside 14

Clovis 28, Clovis West 17

Clovis North 27, Clovis East 20

Colton 51, San Gorgonio 0

Colusa 38, Willows 14

Coachella Valley 37, Indio 7

Corcoran 55, Farmersville 43

Coronado 24, Kearny 20

Crespi 49, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20

De La Salle 52, California 14

Del Oro 44, Davis 6

Delhi 16, Gustine 12

Delano 26, Taft Union 54

Denair 59, Waterford 34

Desert Chapel 48, Hamilton 46

Desert Christian Academy 48, Vasquez 6

Desert Hot Springs 30, Cathedral City 22

Dinuba 28, Mission Oak 14

East Union 55, Mountain House 21

Edison 56, Lodi 17

El Cerrito 47, Pinole Valley 0

El Rancho 29, Santa Fe 3

Escalon 42, Orestimba 28

Escondido Charter 35, Orange Glen 0

Fairfield 40, Armijo 13

Fall River 62, Weed 14

Ferndale 82, McKinleyville 12

Firebaugh 35, Mendota 14

Folsom 42, Granite Bay 14

Fontana 27, Bloomington 18

Foothill 44, Golden Valley 28

Fort Bragg 37, Cloverdale 18

Franklin 48, Cosumnes Oaks 14

Fremont 25, Santa Clara 6

Gahr 2, Firebaugh 0

Golden West 66, El Diamante 0

Gonzales 29, Harbor 18

Grace 64, Santa Clara 12

Grant Union 49, Cordova 7

Gridley 21, Las Plumas 14

Hamilton 56, Maxwell 7

Hanford 34, Lemoore 12

Hayfork 60, Tulelake 0

Hercules 35, Richmond 6

Heritage Christian 35, Capistrano Valley Christian 20

Hesperia Christian 47, Academy Of Careers & Exploration 26

Hilltop 28, Olympian 13

Hilmar 33, Ripon 21

Holtville 54, Imperial 24

Immanuel 49, Exeter 7

Inderkum 37, Ponderosa 13

Inglewood 46, Culver City 35

Irvine 42, Sonora 15

Jesuit 38, Whitney 17

Jurupa Hills 20, Grand Terrace 12

Kelseyville 28, Lower Lake 26

Kennedy 56, Cesar E. Chavez 0

Kern Valley 27, Bishop Union 13

King's Academy 42, Carlmont 0

Kingsburg 51, Selma 0

La Canada 35, San Marino 14

La Jolla 48, Madison 35

Lathrop 54, Beyer 0

Leigh 35, Live Oak 28

Leuzinger 45, Lawndale 10

Liberty 28, Chowchilla 17

Lincoln 42, Marysville 18

Lincoln 49, Scripps Ranch 13

Lindsay 24, Strathmore 22

Live Oak 42, Oroville 20

Los Molinos 25, Quincy 13

Loyalton 22, Plumas Charter 6

Malibu 30, Villanova Prep 10

Manteca 40, Oakdale 26

Maranatha Christian 40, Rock Academy 0

Mariposa County 56, Le Grand 34

Marquez 2, Angelou 0

Mary Star of the Sea 61, St. Bernard 31

Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 31

Mater Dei Catholic 42, Eastlake 13

McLane 43, Hoover 13

Merced 49, Buhach Colony 6

Minarets 46, Yosemite 0

Mira Costa 15, Palos Verdes 18

Mira Mesa 24, Crawford 19

Mira Monte 20, Arvin 12

Mission Hills 28, San Marcos 21

Modoc 41, Etna 0

Monterey Trail 20, Elk Grove 0

Montgomery 21, Bonita Vista 0

Moreno Valley 0, Canyon Springs 0

Mount Miguel 42, El Capitan 10

Mountain Empire 54, Foothills Christian 12

Mt. Diablo 67, Ygnacio Valley 0

Muir 28, Pasadena 20

Napa 42, Justin-Siena 10

New Designs Watts 64, Stella High Charter Academy 0

Newbury Park 49, Rio Mesa 7

Nipomo 49, Morro Bay 34

Nordhoff 62, Del Sol 6

North 35, West 15

Notre Dame (SO) 27, Chaminade 21

Oak Ridge 34, Rocklin 14

Oaks Christian 27, Simi Valley 14

Orange 24, Laguna Beach 9

Orland 38, Corning 28

Otay Ranch 3, Chula Vista 0

Pacheco 32, Livingston 22

Pacific 21, Indian Springs 14

Pacifica/Oxnard 46, Bishop Diego 33

Palmdale 35, Highland 28

Palma 28, Soquel 21

Palos Verdes 18, Mira Costa 15

Paraclete 43, St. Paul 42

Parlier 20, Riverdale 7

Paso Robles 34, Lompoc 33

Petaluma 42, Tamalpais 25

Piedmont 27, Kennedy 8

Pierce 24, Durham 0

Pinewood 28, Anzar 20

Pleasant Grove 31, Laguna Creek 28

Pleasant Valley 50, Enterprise 38

Point Loma 31, St. Augustine 7

Poly/Pasadena 38, New Designs University Park 0

Poly/Riverside 27, Arlington 0

Rancho Cotate 28, Windsor 21

Redding Christian 48, Portola 0

Redwood Christian 42, Modesto Christian 18

Rialto 57, Notre Dame/Riverside 48

Righetti 34, Santa Ynez 24

Rim of the World 45, Kaiser 7

Rio Americano 24, Christian Brothers 21

Rio Linda 35, Dixon 13

Rio Vista 49, Lindhurst 23

Roosevelt 76, Fresno 7

Rosamond 56, Desert 6

Rowland 59, Don Lugo 20

Saddleback 36, Magnolia 0

Saint Francis 21, Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory 20

Salesian 35, La Salle 14

Salinas 48, Carmel 24

San Jacinto Valley Academy 55, California Military Institute 21

San Leandro 42, Castro Valley 7

San Luis Obispo 28, Atascadero 14

Sanger 42, San Joaquin Memorial 24

Santa Fe Christian 28, Bishop's 9

Santa Margarita 41, JSerra Catholic 14

Santa Monica 28, Peninsula 14

Saugus 32, Golden Valley 29

Schurr 35, Bell Gardens 2

Scotts Valley 31, North Monterey County 13

Seaside 21, Marina 28

Servite 30, Lutheran/Orange 28

Shafter 39, Wasco 33

Sherman Oaks CES 38, East Valley 12

Sierra Canyon 52, Loyola 3

Sonora 55, Ripon Christian 14

South 7, Tehachapi 26

South Fork 71, California School for the Deaf 46

South Gate 26, South East 0

South Hills 55, Covina 15

South San Francisco 42, Los Altos 21

Southwest 21, Calipatria 20

St. Anthony 13, Harvard-Westlake 10

St. Francis 28, Cathedral 21

St. Genevieve 19, St. Monica Prep 33

St. Helena 28, Willits 20

St. Ignatius 24, Valley Christian 14

St. Joseph Academy 62, Horizon Prep 6

St. Mary's 54, Lincoln 41

St. Monica Prep 33, St. Genevieve 19

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 22, Albany 6

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 63, Alemany 3

St. Vincent de Paul 38, Montgomery 6

Stone Ridge Christian 24, San Rafael 13

Summerville 21, Linden 20

Summit 31, Eisenhower 14

Taft Union 54, Delano 26

Tehachapi 26, South 7

Terra Nova 24, Gunn 7

Thousand Oaks 35, Santa Barbara 20

Tracy 28, Kimball 26

Tranquillity 20, Avenal 6

Troy 41, El Toro 24

Tulare Union 55, Tulare Western 33

Turlock 41, Modesto 0

Twelve Bridges 56, Del Campo 13

United Christian Academy 1, Entrepreneur/Highland 0

University 35, Katella 28

Vacaville 49, Wood 20

Vacaville Christian 52, Florin 0

Valhalla 28, Santana 0

Valencia/Valencia 63, Castaic 0

Valley 38, West Campus 6

Vanden 40, Pioneer 27

Ventura 56, Oxnard 7

Victor Valley 27, Layton Christian 24

Victory Christian Academy 15, O'Farrell 12

Vista del Lago 44, Bella Vista 37

Warren 31, Paramount 6

Washington 15, Newark Memorial 0

Washington Union 30, Kerman 13

Webb 26, Silver Valley 18

West 41, Franklin 6

West Hills 42, El Cajon Valley 13

Western 46, Trabuco Hills 17

Western Christian 35, Linfield Christian 20

Westview 50, Fallbrook 32

Woodland 37, El Camino 6

Woodlake 47, Granite Hills 16

Woodside 37, Aragon 0

Woodside Priory 41, Cornerstone Christian 30

