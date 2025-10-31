California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 31, 2025
There are 327 games scheduled across California on Friday, October 31, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as St. John Bosco hosts Mater Dei, and Corona Centennial takes on Chaparral.
California High School Football Games To Watch - October 31, 2025
13 ranked matchups highlight Week 10 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting finale of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 43 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Paso Robles vs Lompoc, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Clovis East vs Clovis North at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hoover vs McLane, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 22 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Saint Francis vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted bySaint Francis vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory at 6:00 PM. The final game, Carmel vs Salinas, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 7 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Torres, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Carson vs San Pedro, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 16 Northern Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Pleasant Valley vs Enterprise, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lassen vs Yreka, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 34 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Castro Valley vs San Leandro, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by California vs De La Salle at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 59 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Grant Union vs Cordova, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Granite Bay vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 30 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Maranatha Christian vs Rock Academy, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Lincoln vs Scripps Ranch at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourSan Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 31
There are 89 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Santa Monica vs Peninsula, starts at 3:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei at 7:00 PM. The final game, Portola vs Redding Christian, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
