California High School Football Game Features Ugly Incident
The high school football season has continued to feature ugly incident after ugly incident as it winds down around the country.
California is the site for the latest incident, as Montclair High School and Don Lugo High School put an end on a tough battle over four quarters.
As the players appeared set to exchange pleasantries for a closely contested battle, emotions poured out, resulting in players, coaches and others on the field from both teams coming together.
From a video posted by on social media of the incident, it is difficult to tell what started it all or just how serious the exchanges were between the two sides. One thing is for sure, there will likely be suspensions for both moving forward.
Montclair, Don Lugo Likely Face Serious Penalties for Incident
Montclair is one of the 12 schools of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, receiving the Golden Ribbon Award in 2017 and a silver medal for the U.S. News and World Report 2018 Best High Schools list.
The school features an enrollment of over 2,000 and is one of the oldest high schools in the district. The Cavaliers were established in 1960.
Don Lugo is one of the four schools that make up the Chino Valley Unified School District and was founded in 1972. The Conquistadors feature an enrollment of just under 1,400 with famous alumni such as Diana Taurasi, Leah O’Brien-Amico and Chad Cordero.
Montclair won the game, 14-0, improving to 4-4 on the year. They will take on Rowland this Friday night. The loss dropped Don Lugo to 1-7, with Chaffey up next on the schedule.