California High School Football Game Features Ugly Incident

A fight broke out at the conclusion of a game between Montclair, Don Lugo

The North Salem and South Salem football teams empty the field as lightning causes a delay in the Mayor’s Cup on Sept. 6, 2024 at North Salem High School. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The high school football season has continued to feature ugly incident after ugly incident as it winds down around the country.

California is the site for the latest incident, as Montclair High School and Don Lugo High School put an end on a tough battle over four quarters.

As the players appeared set to exchange pleasantries for a closely contested battle, emotions poured out, resulting in players, coaches and others on the field from both teams coming together.

From a video posted by on social media of the incident, it is difficult to tell what started it all or just how serious the exchanges were between the two sides. One thing is for sure, there will likely be suspensions for both moving forward.

Montclair, Don Lugo Likely Face Serious Penalties for Incident

Montclair is one of the 12 schools of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, receiving the Golden Ribbon Award in 2017 and a silver medal for the U.S. News and World Report 2018 Best High Schools list. 

The school features an enrollment of over 2,000 and is one of the oldest high schools in the district. The Cavaliers were established in 1960.

Don Lugo is one of the four schools that make up the Chino Valley Unified School District and was founded in 1972. The Conquistadors feature an enrollment of just under 1,400 with famous alumni such as Diana Taurasi, Leah O’Brien-Amico and Chad Cordero.

Montclair won the game, 14-0, improving to 4-4 on the year. They will take on Rowland this Friday night. The loss dropped Don Lugo to 1-7, with Chaffey up next on the schedule.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

